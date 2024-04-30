Twitter
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to now feature six airbags as standard

Manabadi TS SSC 2024: Telangana Class 10 results DECLARED at bse.telangana.gov.in

This actress, daughter of millionaire, was forced to work as maid, famous for her bold image, married superstar's...

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed BluSmart touches new height, crosses more than Rs 5000000000…

‘Paisa hi Paisa Hoga Ab’: Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani invites Pakistanis to UK estate, poses with ‘Bewafa’ singer…

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed BluSmart touches new height, crosses more than Rs 5000000000…

Mukesh Ambani backed BluSmart became the first mobility player in India to achieve 100 per cent emissions-free status.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Tata Motors backed BluSmart has been dominating the EV ride-hailing segment in India for quite a while now. It has crossed Rs 500 crore in annual run rate (ARR) in FY24, achieving 102 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year. The company’s gross business value (GBV) delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 300 per cent over the last three years, it said in a statement.

“As we surge ahead, our commitment to building a fully integrated energy-infrastructure, mobility, and technology business remains unwavering,” said Anmol Singh Jaggi, co-founder of BluSmart.

“We are witnessing a rise in demand for sustainable mobility solutions, reinforcing the growth of a greener, more sustainable future,” he added.

BluSmart said it has the largest fleet in South Asia of over 7,300 EVs, which have covered 460 million “clean kilometres” saving 34 million kgs of CO2 emissions. The BluSmart charging network has also grown multifold and spans across prime locations in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Earlier this year, BluSmart became the first mobility player in India to achieve 100 per cent emissions-free status. The fully integrated EV ride-hailing service provider aims to reach 10,000 EV fleet by the end of 2024.

(with inputs from IANS)

