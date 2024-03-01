Modi Ka Bharat What S Jaishankar Told French President Macron About Indias Transformation

External Affairs Minister of India was on a visit to Hubballi on Feb 28. He was there to inaugurate the new building of AGMR Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital and to lay the foundation stone for Padmavati Temple at Varur near Hubballi, While addressing the public, he counted PM Modi’s contribution and development of India in the past 10 years, He also recalled the moment when France President Emmanuel Macron asked him to brief him on the development history of India under PM Modi’s governance, Listen what EAM Jaishankar said to President Macron.