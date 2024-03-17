Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates Model Code Of Conduct Implemented Across The Country | Breaking

Aachar Sanhita: Election Commission has announced the election dates. After this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented across the country. Now the code of conduct will remain in force until the election process is completed. Model Code of Conduct is applicable throughout the country during Lok Sabha elections whereas during Assembly elections it is applicable only in the states.