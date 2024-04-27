Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs

Fraser-McGurk's powerful knock set the tone for DC, while Dar's brilliant spell further solidified their position.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

In a thrilling IPL 2024 match, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious over Mumbai Indians by a margin of 10 runs, thanks to a stellar performance by Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rasikh Salam Dar. Fraser-McGurk's powerful knock set the tone for DC, while Dar's brilliant spell further solidified their position.

Despite chasing a challenging target of 258, Mumbai Indians got off to a good start but faltered as they lost wickets in quick succession. Tilak Varma attempted to anchor the innings with a valiant effort, scoring 63 runs, but ultimately fell short of leading MI to victory. Skipper Hardik Pandya contributed 46 runs, and Suryakumar Yadav added 26 runs to the total for MI.

Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Dar Salam were the standout bowlers for DC, each scalping three wickets to dismantle the MI batting lineup. Earlier in the match, Fraser-McGurk's explosive innings of 84 off 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' quickfire 48 off 25 balls laid the foundation for DC's impressive total.

IPL 2024 Points Table after DC win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 430 runs

2. Rishabh Pant - 371 runs

3. Sunil Narine - 357 runs

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 349 runs

5. KL Rahul - 347 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 14 wickets

2. Harshal Patel - 14 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal - 13 wickets

4. Mukesh Kumar - 13 wickets

5. Kuldeep Yadav - 12 wickets

Also read| IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rasikh Dar power DC to 10-run win over MI

