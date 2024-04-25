Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Truck driver's innovative solution to beat the heat impresses internet, watch

A video of an Indian truck driver combating scorching temperatures by dousing himself with water from a bucket has gone viral on social media.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 08:25 AM IST

As India battles scorching temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius in many regions, concerns over heat stress mount, especially for those lacking access to air conditioning. With a significant portion of the population enduring blazing temperatures to sustain livelihoods, ingenuity becomes paramount.

In a recent viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), a truck driver showcased remarkable resilience in the face of extreme heat. The footage captures the driver navigating his vehicle on a sweltering day, but what sets him apart is his ingenious adaptation to the situation.

Lacking the luxury of air conditioning, the driver's solution was simple yet effective: he constantly drenched himself with water from a bucket using a jug. This quintessential example of 'jugaad,' a term embodying the Indian spirit of resourcefulness, garnered attention and admiration online.

The accompanying caption, "Kitna mushqil hota hoga 45-50° par bus ya truck chalana," resonated with many who understand the challenges of working in such conditions. The video quickly amassed over 7,000 views on the platform, sparking conversations and eliciting empathetic responses from viewers.

Commenters empathized with the driver's plight, with one remarking, "Majboori hai bhai kya kare." Another humorously suggested, "Gadkari ji ko bolna pdega," referring to Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Others simply acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating, "Bahut garmi hai."

