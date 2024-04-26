Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamil star Prasanna reveals why he chose series Ranneeti for Hindi debut: 'Getting into Bollywood is not...'

Dil Dosti Dilemma review: Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani bring back SRK's old-school romance in fresh, feel-good entertainer

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: 88 seats across 13 states are going to polls today; check key seats, candidates

Meet woman who quit high-paying job at 30, built Rs 100 crore turnover company, her business is…

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 voting today: Full list of 88 constituencies going to polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamil star Prasanna reveals why he chose series Ranneeti for Hindi debut: 'Getting into Bollywood is not...'

Dil Dosti Dilemma review: Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani bring back SRK's old-school romance in fresh, feel-good entertainer

Woman attends online meeting on scooter while stuck in traffic, video goes viral

Hypertension:Warning signs of high blood pressure in legs and feet

Animals that break trust

Benefits of having yogurt in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

Dil Dosti Dilemma review: Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani bring back SRK's old-school romance in fresh, feel-good entertainer

Tamil star Prasanna reveals why he chose series Ranneeti for Hindi debut: 'Getting into Bollywood is not...'

Anees Bazmee says choosing 'wrong people' is reason behind Akshay Kumar's bad run at box office

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 voting today: Full list of 88 constituencies going to polls

The election process is expected to continue until 5 pm today, with voters exercising their democratic rights across these diverse constituencies.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway, with 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories casting their votes today. This phase follows the earlier polling of 109 seats held on April 19.

The main contenders in this phase are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, alongside various regional parties fielding their candidates across these constituencies.

Full list of 88 constituencies going to polls:

  • Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor
  • Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpu
  • Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker
  • Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu
  • Karnataka: Multiple constituencies including Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, and Bangalore constituencies
  • Kerala: Multiple constituencies covering Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram
  • Manipur: Outer Manipur
  • Madhya Pradesh: Multiple constituencies including Tikamgarh, Damoh, and Satna
  • Maharashtra: Multiple constituencies including Buldhana, Amravati, and Nanded
  • Rajasthan: Multiple constituencies including Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur, and Kota
  • Tripura: Tripura East
  • Uttar Pradesh: Multiple constituencies including Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Mathura
  • West Bengal: Multiple constituencies including Darjeeling, Raiganj, and Balurghat

Key candidates vying for seats in Phase 2 include Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural, Shobha Karandlaje from Bangalore North, Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South, Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, and others such as Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hema Malini, and Shashi Tharoor.

The election process is expected to continue until 5 pm today, with voters exercising their democratic rights across these diverse constituencies.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar fifties and disciplined bowling help RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs

Who is Kajal Jha, Noida scrap mafia Ravi Kana's girlfriend who has been arrested in Thailand?

Meet actress, who gave first Rs 100-crore Tamil film; and it’s not Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Jyotika, or Trisha

Anees Bazmee says choosing 'wrong people' is reason behind Akshay Kumar's bad run at box office

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may soon launch affordable TVs, ACs and more under new brand, to be priced…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement