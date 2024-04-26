Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 voting today: Full list of 88 constituencies going to polls

The election process is expected to continue until 5 pm today, with voters exercising their democratic rights across these diverse constituencies.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway, with 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories casting their votes today. This phase follows the earlier polling of 109 seats held on April 19.

The main contenders in this phase are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, alongside various regional parties fielding their candidates across these constituencies.

Full list of 88 constituencies going to polls:

Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpu

Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

Karnataka: Multiple constituencies including Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, and Bangalore constituencies

Kerala: Multiple constituencies covering Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram

Manipur: Outer Manipur

Madhya Pradesh: Multiple constituencies including Tikamgarh, Damoh, and Satna

Maharashtra: Multiple constituencies including Buldhana, Amravati, and Nanded

Rajasthan: Multiple constituencies including Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur, and Kota

Tripura: Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh: Multiple constituencies including Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Mathura

West Bengal: Multiple constituencies including Darjeeling, Raiganj, and Balurghat

Key candidates vying for seats in Phase 2 include Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural, Shobha Karandlaje from Bangalore North, Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South, Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, and others such as Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hema Malini, and Shashi Tharoor.

