Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 voting today: Full list of 88 constituencies going to polls

The election process is expected to continue until 5 pm today, with voters exercising their democratic rights across these diverse constituencies.
The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway, with 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories casting their votes today. This phase follows the earlier polling of 109 seats held on April 19.
The main contenders in this phase are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, alongside various regional parties fielding their candidates across these constituencies.
Full list of 88 constituencies going to polls:
Key candidates vying for seats in Phase 2 include Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural, Shobha Karandlaje from Bangalore North, Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South, Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, and others such as Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hema Malini, and Shashi Tharoor.
