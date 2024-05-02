Twitter
Meet Indian, world's richest businessman ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his business was...

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 02, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

Throughout history, Indians have played pivotal roles in various spheres, even before gaining independence in 1947. Indian business acumen has been particularly noteworthy, with numerous successful entrepreneurs emerging from the country.

One such luminary was Virji Vora, a prominent businessman during the Mughal era, hailed as the wealthiest merchant globally by the British East India Company. From 1617 to 1670, Vora was a significant financial supporter of the East India Company, according to historical accounts.

Born in 1590, Virji Vora amassed considerable wealth during his lifetime, estimated at around Rs 8 million, making him arguably the richest Indian entrepreneur of his time. Vora's business interests spanned various commodities, including pepper, gold, and cardamom.

His close ties with the British from 1629 to 1668 facilitated the expansion of his business empire. Vora's strategy often involved monopolising entire product stocks, selling them at substantial profits.

Additionally, Vora served as a moneylender, providing financial assistance to Englishmen seeking to establish private enterprises. Legend has it that when Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb faced financial constraints during his Deccan campaign, he sought aid from Vora, who had previously presented four Arabian horses to Mughal King Shah Jahan.

