Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched in India, price starts at Rs 54,65,000

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Friday launched two new cars under its Bold Edition — Q3 and Q3 Sportback, in India.

The Audi Q3 comes at a price of Rs 54,65,000 (ex-showroom) in five colours — Glacier White, Nano Grey, Mythos Black Navarra Blue & Pulse Orange, while the Audi Q3 Sportback is priced at Rs 55,71,000 (ex-showroom) and comes in Glacier White, Daytona Grey, Mythos Black, Progressive Red and Navarra Blue colour options.

“A perfect blend of luxury, performance and versatility, both these models are now being offered with a Bold Edition — a more exclusive and sportier variant packed with distinctive styling elements,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said in a statement.

“The Bold Editions are designed for those who want to make a unique statement on the road. With limited units available, we are positive that these will be sold out in no time,” he added.

Audi’s Black styling package for the cars features a striking black design that radiates elegance, which includes a gloss-black grille, black Audi rings in front and rear, black window surrounds, black ORVMs and black roof rails.

Powering the Q3 and the Q3 Sportback Bold edition is the 2-litre TFSI engine which produces 190hp of power and 320Nm (Newton metre) of torque.



