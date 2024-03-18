Breaking News YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police To Be Presented In Court Today

Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav is once again in the headline. The Youtuber was arrested by the Noida Police on Mar 17 in connection with the snake venom case. Elvish will now be produced in the court by the police. Last year, Noida Police registered an FIR against Elvish, who was subsequently called for questioning and got arrested.