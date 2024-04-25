Meet Sanvi Jain who is all-India female topper of JEE Mains 2024, scored 100 percentile; her rank is…

Twitter
HomeEducation

Education

The results of the JEE Mains 2024 session 2, the entrance test for admission to engineering courses, were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, April 24. Nilkrishna Gajare from Maharashtra's Washim topped the JEE Main 2024 examination, followed by Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra and Aarav Bhatt, who secured AIR 2 and 3, respectively.Among the girls. Sanvi Jain, emerged as an all-India girls topper with AIR 34.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 05:48 PM IST

The results of the JEE Mains 2024 session 2, the entrance test for admission to engineering courses, were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, April 24. Nilkrishna Gajare from Maharashtra's Washim topped the JEE Main 2024 examination, followed by Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra and Aarav Bhatt, who secured AIR 2 and 3, respectively.Among the girls. Sanvi Jain, emerged as an all-India girls topper with AIR 34.

In an interview with JEE Nexus by Unacademy, Jain shared the challenges she faced while preparing for the exams. She said, "I had both ups and downs. Sometimes, I would not score well; then, I would have to see where I was going wrong in my concepts. Sometimes, I faced hardships while studying organic chemistry as it required me to memorise a lot. I did face some challenges, but I succeeded." 

Sanvi Jain hailing from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi were the two girls candidates to score 100 NTA score this year. This year, 56 candidates secured full scores. This might also lead to a rise in the cut-off for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance exam needed for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

About 10,67,959 candidates took the exam, and 250,284 of them are now qualified to take the JEE (Advanced). 

 
