Meet Indian genius who is not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, was hired for record-breaking salary package of...

In 2021, a computer science graduate from PES University in Bengaluru received an impressive job offer from a US-based corporation -- Confluent. An offer of Rs 1.5 crore was offered to Sarang Ravindran, an engineering graduate with a degree in computer science technology. Sarang's older brother and his family were construction workers, so they were both keenly interested in software development. Although Sarang did extraordinarily well in his studies, he, his family, and the PES University administration were all taken aback by the job offer.

According to Sarang Ravindran, he did not receive a single job offer throughout the first four months. “The first offer came in November and I informed the company where I was interning. The company quickly arranged for an interview and hired me immediately,” Sarang was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

Sarang Ravindran completed his II PUC at RV PU College in Jayanagar after completing his primary and secondary studies at Kumaran's School. Sarang claimed that the virtual form of placement was challenging because he received his placement during the pandemic.

“As interviews were held virtually, more people attended placement sessions. It was even more difficult to interact with the panel by looking at an inanimate camera compared to a physical placement interaction.”

Besides being a software engineer, Sarang Ravindran is also a tabla player. “If not a software engineer, I would have been a tabla artiste. My grandmother was a classical singer and an artiste at All India Radio,” he quipped.