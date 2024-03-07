Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Evolutyz Revolutionizes Corporate Appreciation with Unmaze 2023

Jury delivers verdict in Alec Baldwin Rust fatal shooting accident, sentences...

This film made in Rs 20 crore with no superstars, heroine, all new actors, is fastest to earn Rs 100 crore in industry

Baby cobra takes shelter inside shoe, terrifying video goes viral

Know what is inside the Rs 1.4 crore exclusive gift bag for Oscars 2024 nominees: Chocolates, Rubik's cube, trip to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Evolutyz Revolutionizes Corporate Appreciation with Unmaze 2023

Jury delivers verdict in Alec Baldwin Rust fatal shooting accident, sentences...

This film made in Rs 20 crore with no superstars, heroine, all new actors, is fastest to earn Rs 100 crore in industry

8 foods that are good for kidney

10 stunning space photos taken by NASA Hubble telescope

International Women's Day 2024: Most powerful women in Indian history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

This film made in Rs 20 crore with no superstars, heroine, all new actors, is fastest to earn Rs 100 crore in industry

Jury delivers verdict in Alec Baldwin Rust fatal shooting accident, sentences...

India's most profitable film ever earned 60 times its budget; had no hero, villain, action, lead actress was just 15

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film made in Rs 20 crore with no superstars, heroine, all new actors, is fastest to earn Rs 100 crore in industry

The fastest film to earn Rs 100 crore in industry has no superstars or heroines.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Manjummel Boys trailer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today Indian films have set a new benchmark at the box office collecting Rs 1000 crore worldwide at the box office. However, still collecting Rs 100 crore at the box office is considered a positive step towards the success of the movie. Recently small-budgeted film created history by becoming the fastest to gross Rs 100 crore worldwide in the industry. 

The film we are talking about had no superstars or even a female lead and still collected twice more than its budget in just 12 days. It is none other than the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys. 

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam language survival thriller written and directed by Chidambaram, and produced by Parava Films. The film has no superstars and Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. Even without the presence of any heroine, the film is right on the path of success. Based on the 2006 incident in the small town of Manjummel, the movie shows how Siju heroically rescued Subhash who fell into a crevice in the Guna cave of Kodaikanal during their trip. 

The film had a slow start at the box office collecting Rs 3.3 crore on the first day in India but then picked up the pace at the box office collecting a total of Rs 12.6 in the first weekend. The film was released on February 22 in theatres and collected Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 12 days. Now, the collection of the film stands at Rs 111.68 crore worldwide and Rs 55.85 crore in India. With this, Manjummel Boys has become the fastest Malayalam film to collect Rs 100 crore globally. 

Anurag Kashyap reviewed Manjummel Boys on Letterboxd and called it an 'extraordinary piece'. He showered praise on the filmmaking and stated that it is 'so much better than all the big budgeted filmmaking in India'. He added, "Such confidence, such impossible storytelling. I was wondering how one even sells this idea to a producer. In Hindi, they can only do remakes of such ideas. Hindi cinema really is so far left behind with three back-to-back brilliant Malayalam films."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Trump, Biden hope for decisive victories as Americans vote in primary contests on Super Tuesday

Know what is inside the Rs 1.4 crore exclusive gift bag for Oscars 2024 nominees: Chocolates, Rubik's cube, trip to...

Watch: Rajinikanth slammed for asking house help to move aside while posing with family at Ambanis' event in Jamnagar

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu slams BJP's 'nefarious designs' for attempting to overthrow Cong govt

Evolutyz Revolutionizes Corporate Appreciation with Unmaze 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement