This film made in Rs 20 crore with no superstars, heroine, all new actors, is fastest to earn Rs 100 crore in industry

Today Indian films have set a new benchmark at the box office collecting Rs 1000 crore worldwide at the box office. However, still collecting Rs 100 crore at the box office is considered a positive step towards the success of the movie. Recently small-budgeted film created history by becoming the fastest to gross Rs 100 crore worldwide in the industry.

The film we are talking about had no superstars or even a female lead and still collected twice more than its budget in just 12 days. It is none other than the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys.

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam language survival thriller written and directed by Chidambaram, and produced by Parava Films. The film has no superstars and Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. Even without the presence of any heroine, the film is right on the path of success. Based on the 2006 incident in the small town of Manjummel, the movie shows how Siju heroically rescued Subhash who fell into a crevice in the Guna cave of Kodaikanal during their trip.

The film had a slow start at the box office collecting Rs 3.3 crore on the first day in India but then picked up the pace at the box office collecting a total of Rs 12.6 in the first weekend. The film was released on February 22 in theatres and collected Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 12 days. Now, the collection of the film stands at Rs 111.68 crore worldwide and Rs 55.85 crore in India. With this, Manjummel Boys has become the fastest Malayalam film to collect Rs 100 crore globally.

Anurag Kashyap reviewed Manjummel Boys on Letterboxd and called it an 'extraordinary piece'. He showered praise on the filmmaking and stated that it is 'so much better than all the big budgeted filmmaking in India'. He added, "Such confidence, such impossible storytelling. I was wondering how one even sells this idea to a producer. In Hindi, they can only do remakes of such ideas. Hindi cinema really is so far left behind with three back-to-back brilliant Malayalam films."