Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why former Pakistan minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid Lok Sabha polls

Congress is distancing itself from former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary's statement.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 02, 2024, 11:42 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Former minister of Pakistan, Fawad Hussain Chaudhary, has a keen interest in the Lok Sabha elections in India. He was the Science Minister in the Imran government. Fawad has tweeted regarding the Indian elections. In his tweet, he shared a video of Rahul Gandhi. In this video, Gandhi was giving a speech against the BJP government on the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Temple.

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of Fawad Chaudhary, is in jail for corruption cases. In the general elections of Pakistan held in February this year, Fawad and his leader Imran Khan could not do anything for their party. Fawad Chaudhary, who proved to be a failed politician in Pakistan elections, is seen in favour of Rahul Gandhi in the Indian elections. There could be two motives behind praising Rahul. The first is that they like Rahul Gandhi and Congress. Another one is that Fawad may be an opponent of Narendra Modi.

BJP has cornered Congress over Fawad Chaudhary's statements. Pakistan is a sensitive issue for Indians. Pakistan is the biggest cause of terrorism in India. Pakistan is also responsible for the death of innocent Indians in terrorist attacks. Hence, when the name of Pakistan is associated with any leader or party, the sentiments of Indians get hurt.

This is the reason why Congress is distancing itself from Fawad Chaudhary's statement. And Rahul Gandhi does not even want to answer such questions. However, BJP is asking questions about the relations between Pakistan and Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked Rahul Gandhi, Congress on Fawad Chaudhary's statement.

