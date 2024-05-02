Who is Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP's new face to contest from UP’s Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat?

BJP has dropped ex-WFI chief and incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj seat.

In a surprising move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied ticket to ex-WFI president and incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj seat. Instead, the BJP has fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj after accusations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh by the country’s top women wrestlers.



Who is Karan Bhushan Singh?

Karan Bhushan Singh, born on the 13th of December 1990, competed at the national level in double trap shooting. He is a father of a daughter and a son.

Shedding light upon his educational background, Karan Bhushan completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and law from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University. Moreover, he also has a diploma in business management which he pursued in Australia.

At present, Karan Bhushan Singh is the president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association. His previous role involved being a senior vice president of the UP wrestling association.

Soon after Karan’s election as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, top Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik threatened to protest again, following the government's promise to not to take Brij Bhushan, his relatives, or any of his associates for the role of heading the sports administration.

Meanwhile, elections in Kaiserganj will be conducted in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 20. Karan is expected to file his nomination from the seat tomorrow (May 3).

