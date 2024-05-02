Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Why several countries are pushing for de-dollarization

Debattama Saha overcomes her water phobia for Krishna Mohini, actress reveals 'I initially hesitated...'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to do this after meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time, recalls rude interaction with actor

From Retail to Technology Recognition: Senior Engineer's Diverse Impact on Industry Innovations

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Why several countries are pushing for de-dollarization

Debattama Saha overcomes her water phobia for Krishna Mohini, actress reveals 'I initially hesitated...'

10 superfoods to improve eyesight

8 signs and symptoms of Anemia

Animals found only in Mediterranean Basin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Debattama Saha overcomes her water phobia for Krishna Mohini, actress reveals 'I initially hesitated...'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to do this after meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time, recalls rude interaction with actor

HomeTelevision

Television

Debattama Saha overcomes her water phobia for Krishna Mohini, actress reveals 'I initially hesitated...'

Actress Debattama Saha has shared how for a pivotal scene in the show Krishna Mohini, she faced her fear of water head-on by plunging into a river, showcasing her dedication to her craft and her determination. The series Krishna Mohini tells the tale of Krishna (played by Debattama Saha), who puts her brother Mohan’s (essayed by Ketaki Kulkarni) happiness above everything else. 

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 02, 2024, 08:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Debattama Saha
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Debattama Saha has shared how for a pivotal scene in the show Krishna Mohini, she faced her fear of water head-on by plunging into a river, showcasing her dedication to her craft and her determination. The series Krishna Mohini tells the tale of Krishna (played by Debattama Saha), who puts her brother Mohan’s (essayed by Ketaki Kulkarni) happiness above everything else. 

As the family drama has premiered,  the lead actor Debattama Saha has already embodied the essence of her character – a fierce and unrelenting 'saaRthi'. Debattama shares how for a pivotal scene she faced her fear of water head-on by plunging into a river, showcasing both her dedication to her craft and her determination.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

Talking about the sequence, Debattama, who plays Krishna, shared: “Krishna’s character has different layers, and one of them is her fierce attitude. When the scene required me to jump into a river, I initially hesitated due to my fear of water. However, the role required me to battle my fears, and with the help of a harness, I took the leap.”

The actress further added, "The rush of adrenaline that followed was hard to put into words, and I felt an overwhelming sense of achievement. It felt very fulfilling to have the director and my co-actors commend my courage. This experience taught me the power of confronting fears and gave me the satisfaction that comes with pushing past limits to create something meaningful on screen." The show tells the story of Krishna, who prioritises her brother Mohan’s (portrayed by Ketaki Kulkarni) happiness above everything else. Krishna Mohini airs on Colors.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani’s Reliance investor moves to High Court, challenges delisting of…

This film was rejected by Shah Rukh, Govinda, Amitabh, made debutant star, earned over Rs 3000 crore at worldwide

JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he wanted to cast these Pakistani actors in Heeramandi

Paws-itively adorable: Puppy and dog's playtime melts hearts on internet, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement