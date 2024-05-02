Chandan Prabhakar comments on The Great Indian Kapil Show receiving mixed response: 'If they don’t get entertainment...'

Chandan Prabhakar reacts to Kapil Sharma's OTT show, The Great Indian Kapil Show getting mixed responses, and where the team lacked.

Kapil Sharma's OTT show, The Great Indian Kapil Show may have been in the Top 10 Indian shows on Netflix, but the show has garnered mixed reactions. A section of fans praised the return of the comedian with his crew. Another section of viewers have said that the show has lost its charm, it lacks the fun element, the jokes aren’t as funny, and the celebrity interactions have become monotonous.

Hindustan Times interacted with actor-comedian Chandan Prabhakar, and he shared his thoughts on the mixed reviews the show has received. For the unversed, Chandan was an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, when it was aired on television. While speaking about the reception to the show, he said, that experiment doesn't come with a guarantee of success, "Ab television zone se bahar nikal kar OTT ke liye kuch kar rahe hain, toh ek hesitation bhi rehti hai team main. Whenever we experiment with a show, there’s no guarantee it will work. There’s no formula to making it a success, woh cheezein apne aap ho jaati hain. However, I feel eventually it will start working, but yes, it will take time for sure.”

The actor further asserted that the team should consider the feedback of the audience and inculcate them, "Jo bhi logon ki observations hain about the jokes, team ko zaroor mind main rakhna chahiye as to what people are thinking and saying, kyunki logon ke liye hi show bana rahe hain. And if they don’t get the entertainment they are seeking, then what’s the point?”

The Great Indian Kapil Show wraps its first season

On Thursday (May 2), Kapil Sharma and his team wrapped the first season of their OTT show. Archana Puran Singh announced the season wrap on her Instagram. The actress shared a photo of the cake with the caption, "Congratulations #seasonwrap."

For the unversed, Kapil and his colleagues in the show including Archana have been collaborating on similar shows on TV since 2018. However, this is the first time the team has made their OTT debut.