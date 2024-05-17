Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Elon Musk's Neuralink accepting applications for chip implant

'Case makes mockery of...': Israel responds to South Africa’s ICJ appeal to halt operations in Rafah

Kartik Aaryan's relatives among those killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, actor attends funeral

Meet actress who did many hit films, career got ruined after affair with married actor, then quit acting, is now..

Mukesh Ambani gets thumbs up for massive Rs 703520000000 business, NCLT approves plan to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Case makes mockery of...': Israel responds to South Africa’s ICJ appeal to halt operations in Rafah

Kartik Aaryan's relatives among those killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, actor attends funeral

Meet actress who did many hit films, career got ruined after affair with married actor, then quit acting, is now..

Highest paid athletes in 2024

7 ancient civilizations and their remarkable contributions

Batters with most international runs in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

Meet actress who did many hit films, career got ruined after affair with married actor, then quit acting, is now..

Kartik Aaryan's relatives among those killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, actor attends funeral

Pankaj Tripathi returns as lawyer Madhav Mishra in season 4 of Criminal Justice, says 'court jaari hai aur...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan's relatives among those killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, actor attends funeral

Kartik Aaryan's aunt and uncle are among those killed in the hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 17, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

article-main
Kartik Aaryan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mumbai hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, which killed 16 and injured dozens others, claimed the lives of actor Kartik Aaryan’s uncle and aunt. The bodies of Manoj Chansoriya (60), who retired as a general manager at Air Traffic Control (ATC) in March, and wife Anita (59), uncle and aunt of Kartik, were discovered on Wednesday evening, two days after the hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump during a heavy storm.

According to a Times of India report, the Chansoriyas had travelled to Mumbai from their hometown Jabalpur for visa-related work. They had planned to visit their son in the United States. The couple as heading back to Jabalpur on Monday when the storm struck. Authorities have speculated that they stopped at the petrol pump in Ghatkopar to refuel their vehicle when the hoarding fell on the structure, killing several and trapping others.

Initially, 14 bodies had been found from the site and the Chansoriyas were the last to be discovered from the site after a 48-hour search operation in the debris. They were the last two victims to be found before search & rescue operation was called off on Thursday more than 60 hours after the crash. As per reports, Kartik attended the couple’s funeral held on Thursday at the Sahar crematorium in Mumbai. The actor has not yet commented on the deaths of his uncle and aunt.

Kartik has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion, which sees him play a soldier-turned-parathlete. The Kabir Khan film is inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. The trailer of the film is scheduled to be launched on Saturday i Gwalior, Kartik’s hometown. The film will release in theatres on June 14.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Case makes mockery of...': Israel responds to South Africa’s ICJ appeal to halt operations in Rafah

'Hasn't achieved anything...': Gautam Gambhir slams RCB great for criticising Hardik Pandya’s captaincy

Covid-19 'FLiRT' spreading in India: Here's how to protect yourself from new variant KP.2

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

Meet actor who gave hit film with Alia Bhatt, still had to work as delivery boy with Zomato, Swiggy; earned just Rs 500

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement