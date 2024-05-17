Kartik Aaryan's relatives among those killed in Mumbai hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, actor attends funeral

Kartik Aaryan's aunt and uncle are among those killed in the hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday

The Mumbai hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, which killed 16 and injured dozens others, claimed the lives of actor Kartik Aaryan’s uncle and aunt. The bodies of Manoj Chansoriya (60), who retired as a general manager at Air Traffic Control (ATC) in March, and wife Anita (59), uncle and aunt of Kartik, were discovered on Wednesday evening, two days after the hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump during a heavy storm.

According to a Times of India report, the Chansoriyas had travelled to Mumbai from their hometown Jabalpur for visa-related work. They had planned to visit their son in the United States. The couple as heading back to Jabalpur on Monday when the storm struck. Authorities have speculated that they stopped at the petrol pump in Ghatkopar to refuel their vehicle when the hoarding fell on the structure, killing several and trapping others.

Initially, 14 bodies had been found from the site and the Chansoriyas were the last to be discovered from the site after a 48-hour search operation in the debris. They were the last two victims to be found before search & rescue operation was called off on Thursday more than 60 hours after the crash. As per reports, Kartik attended the couple’s funeral held on Thursday at the Sahar crematorium in Mumbai. The actor has not yet commented on the deaths of his uncle and aunt.

Kartik has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion, which sees him play a soldier-turned-parathlete. The Kabir Khan film is inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. The trailer of the film is scheduled to be launched on Saturday i Gwalior, Kartik’s hometown. The film will release in theatres on June 14.

