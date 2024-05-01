Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who became a star at 19, got stuck with bold roles, sex scenes; quit films, now lives in poverty

Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani led Rs 2860000000000 firm wins big, becomes India’s first company to…

Meet man, married to India’s most generous woman, donated over Rs 1890000000 last year, he is Narayana Murthy’s…

Viral video: School teachers build artificial pool in classroom for students, internet loves it

Meet man who was born in Pakistan, drove tanga for a living in Delhi, built spice company worth...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Russian woman alleges Delhi airport official wrote his phone number on her ticket, video goes viral

Meet actress, who became a star at 19, got stuck with bold roles, sex scenes; quit films, now lives in poverty

Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani led Rs 2860000000000 firm wins big, becomes India’s first company to…

7 foods that raise uric acid levels

Players who missed the flight to T20 World Cup 2024

9 Tamil films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actress, who became a star at 19, got stuck with bold roles, sex scenes; quit films, now lives in poverty

Meet actor, who once competed with Ranbir Kapoor, signed 12 films after one hit; then quit films after continuous flops

Siddhartha Basu reveals why he made a comeback to hosting after 20 years with SonyLIV's Quizzer of the Year | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who was born in Pakistan, drove tanga for a living in Delhi, built spice company worth...

Facing adversity post-Partition, Gulati resorted to diverse jobs, from driving a horse-drawn carriage to selling sugarcane.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 01, 2024, 06:26 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The catchy jingle "Asli masale sach sach, MDH MDH!" from the Indian spice brand MDH is ingrained in the minds of many millennials, often accompanied by the image of an elderly man proudly flaunting his moustache. However, recent allegations about ethylene oxide in some MDH products have stirred controversy around the brand. MDH has vehemently refuted these claims, asserting them to be unsubstantiated and lacking evidence. The company emphasised that neither the Spice Board of India nor the food regulator FSSAI has received any communication or test reports from authorities in Hong Kong or Singapore regarding this matter.

Amid the tumult surrounding MDH, it's worth delving into the remarkable life of the man behind the brand - Mahashay Dharampal Gulati.

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, fondly known as the spice king, was born on March 27, 1923, in Sialkot (now in Pakistan.

His father's spice store, Deggi Mirch Wale, under the banner of Mahashian Di Hatti, was a well-established name in the industry. At the age of 10, Gulati left school to support his family, taking up odd jobs such as selling hardware, rice, and carpentry. Eventually, he joined his father's spice business, which then boasted a daily revenue ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 800.

The Partition upheaval in 1947 plunged 24-year-old Dharampal Gulati into chaos. His family's renowned spice shop, "Mahashian di Hatti," became a casualty of the violent riots, compelling them to abandon their home, livelihood, and legacy.

Facing adversity, Gulati resorted to diverse jobs, from driving a horse-drawn carriage to selling sugarcane. In 1941, at the age of 18, he married Lilawati with a mere Rs 1500  to his name post-Partition.

With entrepreneurial zeal, Gulati purchased a Tonga for Rs 650 and offered rides from New Delhi Railway Station to various destinations. Subsequently, he acquired a modest store on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh, Delhi, laying the foundation for his ground spice venture, Mahashian Di Hatti, later known as MDH. MDH burgeoned into a renowned brand, exporting over 60 products to 100 countries, celebrated for its flavorful offerings.

Beyond business, Gulati's philanthropic endeavours left an indelible mark. He championed education through institutions like Mahashay Dharampal Vidya Mandir and MDH International School. His benevolent initiatives included establishing a 200-bed hospital and a mobile medical facility for slum dwellers, reflecting his commitment to giving back to society.

At 94, Dharampal Gulati was the highest-paid CEO in the FMCG industry, surpassing stalwarts like YC Deveshwar of ITC and Adi Godrej of Godrej Consumer. On December 3, 2020, Gulati passed away at the age of 97, leaving behind a towering legacy encompassing his empire, philanthropic endeavours, and the aromatic flavours he popularised worldwide. The company is now said to be worth somewhere around Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR 6, she is posted at…

Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos from his birthday party

NEET success story: Meet man, son of shepherd, who topped in class 12, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reacts to Prabhas-starrer being compared with Dune: 'Wherever there is...'

DNA TV Show: Why RBI asked banks to refund excess charges to customers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement