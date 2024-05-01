Meet man who was born in Pakistan, drove tanga for a living in Delhi, built spice company worth...

The catchy jingle "Asli masale sach sach, MDH MDH!" from the Indian spice brand MDH is ingrained in the minds of many millennials, often accompanied by the image of an elderly man proudly flaunting his moustache. However, recent allegations about ethylene oxide in some MDH products have stirred controversy around the brand. MDH has vehemently refuted these claims, asserting them to be unsubstantiated and lacking evidence. The company emphasised that neither the Spice Board of India nor the food regulator FSSAI has received any communication or test reports from authorities in Hong Kong or Singapore regarding this matter.

Amid the tumult surrounding MDH, it's worth delving into the remarkable life of the man behind the brand - Mahashay Dharampal Gulati.

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, fondly known as the spice king, was born on March 27, 1923, in Sialkot (now in Pakistan.

His father's spice store, Deggi Mirch Wale, under the banner of Mahashian Di Hatti, was a well-established name in the industry. At the age of 10, Gulati left school to support his family, taking up odd jobs such as selling hardware, rice, and carpentry. Eventually, he joined his father's spice business, which then boasted a daily revenue ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 800.

The Partition upheaval in 1947 plunged 24-year-old Dharampal Gulati into chaos. His family's renowned spice shop, "Mahashian di Hatti," became a casualty of the violent riots, compelling them to abandon their home, livelihood, and legacy.

Facing adversity, Gulati resorted to diverse jobs, from driving a horse-drawn carriage to selling sugarcane. In 1941, at the age of 18, he married Lilawati with a mere Rs 1500 to his name post-Partition.

With entrepreneurial zeal, Gulati purchased a Tonga for Rs 650 and offered rides from New Delhi Railway Station to various destinations. Subsequently, he acquired a modest store on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh, Delhi, laying the foundation for his ground spice venture, Mahashian Di Hatti, later known as MDH. MDH burgeoned into a renowned brand, exporting over 60 products to 100 countries, celebrated for its flavorful offerings.

Beyond business, Gulati's philanthropic endeavours left an indelible mark. He championed education through institutions like Mahashay Dharampal Vidya Mandir and MDH International School. His benevolent initiatives included establishing a 200-bed hospital and a mobile medical facility for slum dwellers, reflecting his commitment to giving back to society.

At 94, Dharampal Gulati was the highest-paid CEO in the FMCG industry, surpassing stalwarts like YC Deveshwar of ITC and Adi Godrej of Godrej Consumer. On December 3, 2020, Gulati passed away at the age of 97, leaving behind a towering legacy encompassing his empire, philanthropic endeavours, and the aromatic flavours he popularised worldwide. The company is now said to be worth somewhere around Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.