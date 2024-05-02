Twitter
Television

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Gurucharan Singh's missing case investigation has reached Mumbai, and as per the media report, the missing actor's family, friends, and co-stars from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be questioned.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 02, 2024, 09:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi has been missing since April 22, and now as per the new development, the investigation of the missing case has reached Mumbai, and reportedly Singh's co-stars and close friends will be getting questioned. Hindustan Times quoted a source who informed the portal that the investigation is in full swing, and people associated with Gurucharan are cooperating with the investigation in all capacities.

The portal quoted the source, "There have been several reports suggesting different things about Gurucharan’s life, from him facing financial crunch to him getting married soon. Now, a team has reached Mumbai from Delhi to investigate the missing case and put the missing pieces of the case together. The portal further added the input of the source who said that the people involved with the case since the initial stage, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, his friends and family members are being questioned. "This is to ascertain his state of mind and see if they are missing something which can be important in the investigation. They are even making phone calls to check about the case and their association with Gurucharan. Everyone so far has been really supportive," the source added. 

About Gurucharan Singh's missing case

Gurucharan, who is believed to have been visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai but has not been heard from since April 22. Rohit Meena, DCP South West Delhi, told ANI, "Gurucharan's family registered a complaint that he has been missing since April 22. He was supposed to go to Mumbai, but he didn't. We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. We have put together a team to probe the matter and our technical team is also working on the case. We are in the process of going over the CCTV footage where he is seen walking by himself."

The actor's father, deeply distressed, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai. Despite efforts, Singh, aged 50, has neither reached Mumbai, where he works for a living, nor returned home. His phone remains unreachable, exacerbating the worries of his family. For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi quit TMKOC on 2020.

