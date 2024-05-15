Meet Bollywood villain, once most wanted criminal, spent years in jail, fought in WWE, then beat Tiger Shroff in...

This actor, now a villain in Bollywood and Kollywood, was once a most wanted criminal who spent seven years in prison

When Tiger Shroff turned superhero for the largely forgettable 2016 film A Flying Jatt, much was said and written about the film. Tiger and Jacqueline Fernandez’s new pairing ignited interest, as did the film’s unique concept of a middle-class superhero. But what piqued fan’s curiosity was the film’s towering villain – a 6’10”, 135-kg behemoth by the name of Nathan Jones. The actor’s story to stardom is much more interesting than his Bollywood debut.

Who is Nathan Jones, convicted robber-turned-actor

Nathan Jones was born in Australia in the late-1960s. The actor descended into the world of crime as a teenager, committing eight armed robberies in various parts of Australia from 1985-87. During this time, he became one of Australia’s most wanted criminals. In 1987, when he was 21, Nathan Jones was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He eventually spent seven years in a maximum security prison and was released in 1994.

During his time in prison, Jones was introduced to the sport of powerlifting. He began competing and soon became the powerlifting champion of Australia. Jones also began participating in strongman competitions, participating in the World’s Strongest Man in 1995-96. After a brief attempt at MMA, Jones began his career as a professional wrestler, competing in the WWE from 2002-03, where he was allies with The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar. Having done a one-off role in the 1996 film First Strike, Jones transitioned to full time actor after his wrestling stint ended in 2004.

Nathan Jones in Troy

Nathan Jones’ career as a villain in Bollywood and Hollywood

Nathan Jones’ first major film role was of Boagrius, a giant warrior who fought Brad Pitt’s Achilles in the 2004 film Troy. Over the next few years, he worked with international stars like Tony Jaa in Tom-Yum Goong, Jet Li in Fearless, and Jason Momoa in Conan The Barbarian. Nathan played Rictus Erectus in the 2015 hit Mad Max: Fury Road, a role he is set to reprise in its spinoff Furiosa this year. In 2015, he made his debut in Tamil cinema as a villain in Bhooloham, which starred Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan. In 2017, Jones appeared alongside Tiger Shroff in A Flying Jatt. He will soon make his Kannada debut in Dhruva Sarja-starrer Martin, which releases in November.

