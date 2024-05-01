Twitter
Meet man, married to India’s most generous woman, donated over Rs 1890000000 last year, he is Narayana Murthy’s…

Nandan Nilekani donated over Rs 1890000000 last year. He and his wife Rohini have decided to donate half of their wealth to the Giving Pledge.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 01, 2024, 06:38 AM IST

Nandan Nilekani
Rohini Nilekani is the most generous woman in India as per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023. In 2022, she donated around Rs 1200000000 and her annual donations increased to Rs 1700000000 in 2023. She is married to Nandan Nilekani who is a well-known name in the Indian IT sector. He is Narayana Murthy’s business partner who helped him to found one of India’s most valuable tech companies Infosys that currently has a market cap of Rs 588000 crore. Just like his wife, Nandan Nilekani is also known for his philanthropy along with genius mind and business skills. According to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Nandan Nilekani donated over Rs 1890000000 last year. He and his wife Rohini have decided to donate half of their wealth to the Giving Pledge, which is a movement organized by Bill Gates.

Born in Bangalore, Nilekani’s journey to become the one of the most successful IIT Bombay alumni began in 1978 at Patni Computer Systems in Mumbai. At the IT firm, Nandan Nilekani met and was interviewed by Narayana Murthy. After working at the firm for about 3 years, Nilekani along with Murthy and five others left Patni and never looked back. That was the beginning of Infosys. 

Nilekani held various posts at Infosys including managing director, president, and chief operating officer before he was named the CEO of Infosys in March 2002. He led the company till April 2007. During his tenure as Infosys CEO, the company’s topline grew sixfold to $3 billion and he also received Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India.

He is also a serial investor with stake in 12 start-ups including ShopX, Juggernaut, Mubble Networks, Fortigo, P2SME, RailYatri, Tracxn, and others.

