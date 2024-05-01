Meet actor, who once competed with Ranbir Kapoor, signed 12 films after one hit; then quit films after continuous flops

This star kid, who once competed with Ranbir Kapoor, later quit films after back-to-back flops.

Though star kids do get an easy way out to start their careers in the film industry, it is only the audience and the scripts they choose moving forward that decide their success and failure in the industry. One such star kid, who became a star after one hit, later quit films after continuous flops.

The actor we are talking about signed 12 films together after his second film, which was a hit. However, his films got shelved after one flop and the actor's career saw a downfall. He is now all set to make a comeback with his upcoming web series Heeramandi. He is none other than Adhayayan Suman.

Adhyayan Suman is the son of actor-director Shekhar Suman. He started his career with the movie Haal-e-Dil which failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. The actor then starred in his first and only hit Raaz: The Mystery Continues. The film also starred Kangana Ranaut and the success of the film made him a star.

The actor revealed in an interview with Bombay Journey that after his hit, he starred in 12 films and was listed in the top 5 actors along with Ranbir Kapoor, "I had signed 12 films. It would be wrong to lie because somewhere I had started to feel cool. There was this overconfidence that I had arrived. A newspaper had published its top five list, and it had Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan, and then my name. So, I thought this is it, maza aa raha hai life mein. But the way life took a U-Turn after that, things changed."

He then added that his next release, Jashnn, failed at the box office despite being a 'beautiful film' and that led to all of his 12 films going to a halt. He said, "All 12 films were put on hold. The film didn’t get a good release, though it was a beautiful film. But it didn’t work. I was acclaimed as an actor, but all the films were scrapped.”

Talking about its impact, the actor said, "I thought there are so many actors of my generation who are doing bad films, giving flop films but continue to do movies. Here I was, with one hit and one flop, phir bhi saara kaam bandh hogaya. Some years were spent thinking why is this happening to me? I realized it is best to look forward in life than mull what or why something happened, how do I fight this."

The actor's next few films, Dehraadun Dairy, Himmatwala, Heartless, and Ishq Click flopped miserably at the box office after which the actor took a break from films and made his comeback with Bekhudi after 5 years, but even that film failed to impress the audience. Adhyayan Suman is now all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi which also stars Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha among others in key roles and is scheduled to release on May 1 on Netflix.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.