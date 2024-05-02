Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani’s Ambuja Cements reports record profit, got Rs 47380000000 for…

Meet man, highest paid Indian CEO, about to become a ‘rare’ billionaire, his salary is…

Viral video: Desi woman's sizzling dance to Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ burns internet, watch

NEET UG 2024 admit card released at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Meet woman, DU graduate, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, highest paid Indian CEO, about to become a ‘rare’ billionaire, his salary is…

Viral video: Desi woman's sizzling dance to Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ burns internet, watch

This actress escaped casting couch at 17, was removed from several films, later became top comedian, charges...

Country where only Muslim get citizenship

8 countries with highest IQ

8 must-watch anime series

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Not Fawad Khan, but this TV star was considered for Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat, he rejected film because...

This actress escaped casting couch at 17, was removed from several films, later became top comedian, charges...

Anushka Sharma turns 36, Virat Kohli pens romantic birthday note for wife: 'I would have been completely lost if...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Fawad Khan, but this TV star was considered for Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat, he rejected film because...

In a recent interview, Vivek Dahiya revealed that he was offered Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat, but he rejected the film, as he was not ready for it.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 02, 2024, 06:05 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Fawad Khan, Vivek Dahiya
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has a loyal fan following in India. The Khuda Kay Liye actor is best remembered as Ashar Hussain from Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai's Zaroon Junaid. Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat.  Shashanka Ghosh's directorial was loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name. 

Masses and critics loved Fawad's Hindi debut. Interestingly, the actor wasn't the first choice for the role of Vikram Singh Rathore. Before Fawad was roped in, another actor, from India, was approached with the film, but he rejected the role. This actor is a television star, and his wife is bigger than him. If this actor had said yes to Khoobsurat, it would have been a good leap for him from the small screen to the silver screen. 

The actor who rejected Khoobsurat is...

Vivek Dahiya, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, and Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor, Divyanka Triapthi's husband was approached to be paired opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. In an interview with Telly Masala, Vivek Dahiya made the big revelation about the casting of Khoobsurat. When asked why he rejected Sonam Kapoor-starrer, he said, "Jo hota hai aache ke liye hota hai. Kya kiya hai unhone (Fawad), kitna acha perform kiya hai unhone. Main yeh soch raha tha hu ki main set pe chala bhi jaata, toh main beizaati karva leta apni, kyuki main taiyaar nahi tha." He further added, "Hume lagta hai aisa ki 'hum faad dega' lekin aisa kuch nahi hota. Yeh reality bahut alag lagi thi. Mujhe bahut achi lagi Fawad ji ki performance." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

Did Vivek Dahiya regret losing Khoobsurat?

When asked if he regretted losing the film, Fawad said, "Kaash main taiyaar hoke aata, unse milne se pehle. But mujhe laga ki taiyaari bhi main kitni kar leta? Fawad ke peeche saalon ka work experience tha. Woh 2 hit TV shows de chuke the Pakistan mein. He was a superstar of Pakistan. Thus, he was able to play that role so beautifully. Mere 4-5 din ki tyaari se kuch nahi hota. It takes years." 

On the work front, Fawad was last seen in Money Back Guarantee. Before that, he was seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt. Bilal Lashari's film became the highest-grossing film in Pakistan and the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time. He will soon be seen in Neelofar. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who led Mukesh Ambani's Rs 20607 crore company for 10 years, now resigned as...

Indian Army and Punit Balan Group collaborate to develop India's first constitution park

Not Arshad Warsi, but this pan-India actor was signed to play Munna Bhai's Circuit, he left film because...

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University while clashes break out at UCLA

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement