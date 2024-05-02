Not Fawad Khan, but this TV star was considered for Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat, he rejected film because...

In a recent interview, Vivek Dahiya revealed that he was offered Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat, but he rejected the film, as he was not ready for it.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has a loyal fan following in India. The Khuda Kay Liye actor is best remembered as Ashar Hussain from Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai's Zaroon Junaid. Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat. Shashanka Ghosh's directorial was loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name.

Masses and critics loved Fawad's Hindi debut. Interestingly, the actor wasn't the first choice for the role of Vikram Singh Rathore. Before Fawad was roped in, another actor, from India, was approached with the film, but he rejected the role. This actor is a television star, and his wife is bigger than him. If this actor had said yes to Khoobsurat, it would have been a good leap for him from the small screen to the silver screen.

The actor who rejected Khoobsurat is...

Vivek Dahiya, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, and Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor, Divyanka Triapthi's husband was approached to be paired opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. In an interview with Telly Masala, Vivek Dahiya made the big revelation about the casting of Khoobsurat. When asked why he rejected Sonam Kapoor-starrer, he said, "Jo hota hai aache ke liye hota hai. Kya kiya hai unhone (Fawad), kitna acha perform kiya hai unhone. Main yeh soch raha tha hu ki main set pe chala bhi jaata, toh main beizaati karva leta apni, kyuki main taiyaar nahi tha." He further added, "Hume lagta hai aisa ki 'hum faad dega' lekin aisa kuch nahi hota. Yeh reality bahut alag lagi thi. Mujhe bahut achi lagi Fawad ji ki performance."

Did Vivek Dahiya regret losing Khoobsurat?

When asked if he regretted losing the film, Fawad said, "Kaash main taiyaar hoke aata, unse milne se pehle. But mujhe laga ki taiyaari bhi main kitni kar leta? Fawad ke peeche saalon ka work experience tha. Woh 2 hit TV shows de chuke the Pakistan mein. He was a superstar of Pakistan. Thus, he was able to play that role so beautifully. Mere 4-5 din ki tyaari se kuch nahi hota. It takes years."

On the work front, Fawad was last seen in Money Back Guarantee. Before that, he was seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt. Bilal Lashari's film became the highest-grossing film in Pakistan and the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time. He will soon be seen in Neelofar.