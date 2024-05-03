CBSE Results 2024: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 results to be announced after this date; latest update here

The board exams for classes 10, and 12 were conducted between February-April.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced after May 20, officials said on Friday.

The clarification came amid speculation about announcement of the exam results.

"CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced after May 20," the board said in a note on its website.

The board exams for the two classes were conducted between February-April.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.