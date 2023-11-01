One of India's highest-paid actors quit films at his peak to race in Formula 2, won medals in shooting, now does biking

This Tamil superstar put his film career at the peak of his popularity to participate in Formula 2 racing.

Once you attain success in films, it is hard to not get addicted to it. That is why when actors reach the top of their game, they do everything to maximise it and try to stay at the top. But one actor from the present generation has defied conventional wisdom when it comes to stardom. Not only did he attain peak superstardom in his 30s but willingly gave it up for a career in sports, only to return and then resume films like nothing had happened.

The superstar who gave up films for racing career

Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest names from the Tamil film industry. Over the last 30 years, the actor has starred in some of the biggest Kollywood hits and established himself as a force at the box office. After he established himself as a hero with Kadhal Kottai (1996), he won acclaim with films like Vaali and Citizen, before delivering superhits like Billa and Mankatha. In 2002, Ajith did some racing appearing in one race in the Formula Maruti Indian Championships and Formula BMW Asia championship. But it was in 2010 that the actor decided to take racing more seriously. Putting his fledgling acting career on pause, Ajith participated in the FIA Formula Two Championship, becoming one of the few Indians ever to do so. The actor competed in the MRF racing series as preparation, shedding 11 kg to be in fighting shape for the races.

Ajith’s return to films and subsequent shooting career

Ajith promptly returned to films in 2011 and continued to give hits like nothing had happened. His films like Vedalam and Valimai were big hits. But the actor often paused his career to pursue other activities. In 2022, he took a break after the release of Valimai to take part in the Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship, where he won four gold and two bronze medals. The actor then returned to finish his next film Thunivu. After the release of the film, the actor again took a break to do cross-country biking. The actor will be next seen in Vidaa Muyarchi, a Magizh Thirumeni film slated to release in 2024.