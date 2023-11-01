One of India's highest-paid actors quit films at his peak to race in Formula 2, won medals in shooting, now does biking

Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore the best offers on power banks

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

Man rides mini pink Bullet on Delhi street, viral video shows people’s reaction

Thangalaan teaser: Vikram rips cobra with bare hands, fights for tribals in blood-soaked war saga; know its KGF connect

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore the best offers on power banks

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

7 countries with longest work weeks

7 benefits of eating sattvic food

7 benefits of coconut oil in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

Thangalaan teaser: Vikram rips cobra with bare hands, fights for tribals in blood-soaked war saga; know its KGF connect

Rainbow Rishta trailer: Six queer people share their fears, try to find love in endearing docuseries, release date out

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

One of India's highest-paid actors quit films at his peak to race in Formula 2, won medals in shooting, now does biking

This Tamil superstar put his film career at the peak of his popularity to participate in Formula 2 racing.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Once you attain success in films, it is hard to not get addicted to it. That is why when actors reach the top of their game, they do everything to maximise it and try to stay at the top. But one actor from the present generation has defied conventional wisdom when it comes to stardom. Not only did he attain peak superstardom in his 30s but willingly gave it up for a career in sports, only to return and then resume films like nothing had happened.

The superstar who gave up films for racing career

Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest names from the Tamil film industry. Over the last 30 years, the actor has starred in some of the biggest Kollywood hits and established himself as a force at the box office. After he established himself as a hero with Kadhal Kottai (1996), he won acclaim with films like Vaali and Citizen, before delivering superhits like Billa and Mankatha. In 2002, Ajith did some racing appearing in one race in the Formula Maruti Indian Championships and Formula BMW Asia championship. But it was in 2010 that the actor decided to take racing more seriously. Putting his fledgling acting career on pause, Ajith participated in the FIA Formula Two Championship, becoming one of the few Indians ever to do so. The actor competed in the MRF racing series as preparation, shedding 11 kg to be in fighting shape for the races.

Ajith’s return to films and subsequent shooting career

Ajith promptly returned to films in 2011 and continued to give hits like nothing had happened. His films like Vedalam and Valimai were big hits. But the actor often paused his career to pursue other activities. In 2022, he took a break after the release of Valimai to take part in the Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship, where he won four gold and two bronze medals. The actor then returned to finish his next film Thunivu. After the release of the film, the actor again took a break to do cross-country biking. The actor will be next seen in Vidaa Muyarchi, a Magizh Thirumeni film slated to release in 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 12,499 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can upload, analyse files in latest beta

DNA Explained: What are electoral bonds and what is the controversy around them?

Shubh breaks silence on being slammed for allegedly glorifying Indira Gandhi's killers: 'Some people will find...'

Failure messes people up: Netizens slam Kangana Ranaut after she 'insults' Deepa Mehta, asks her if she is a harem slave

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE