Television

Ashneer Grover slammed for his 'dogalapan' after he participates in roast show, then threatens and gets video deleted

Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India has been criticised for threatening comic Aashish Solanki to delete his roast video despite willingly participating in it

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 22, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank India
Entrepreneur and TV personality Ashneer Grover is under fire again. The former Shark Tank judge, co-founder of BharatPe, recently participated in comedian Aashish Solanki’s Pretty Good Roast Show. But on Monday, after the episode went live on YouTube, Grover threatened Solanki with legal action and had the video taken down. This led to a slew of comments on social media, calling Grover out for his double standards.

Solanki, a popular comic and winner of Comicstaan 3, started his new roast show last month with guests like Anubhav Singh Bassi, Huma Qureshi, and Gaurav Taneja. On Sunday, the fifth episode of the show dropped on YouTube with Ashneer as the guest. The format of the show includes a bunch of comedians roasting (telling derogatory jokes at the expense of) the guest. The guest also gets a chance to rebut later. Roasts are a common form of comedy in the west and back home in India too.

But as soon as the episode dropped on YouTube on Sunday, Ashneer reportedly threatened Solanki with legal action and demanded that the video be taken down. Subsequently, the video was taken down from YouTube and removed from other social media platforms as well.

This led to a deluge of comments on various social media platforms, criticising Ashneer Grover. One comment harked back to his famous catchphrase ‘dogalapan’ (double standards) and read, “Yeh hai asli dogalapan (This is a real double standrard). Many said that if Ashneer was so averse to the roast, why did he agree to it in the first place. Another tweet read, “He had days after the episode was shot to object. But he does it after release. So hungry for publicity.”

Ashneer Grover was the founder and CEO of BharatPe, from where he was removed in 2022, soon after he gained national prominence through his appearance on the reality show Shark Tank India. Ashneer was a judge on season 1 but did not return in the subsequent seasons.

