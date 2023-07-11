Headlines

‘Ajith Kumar is not a gentleman’ — Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses the actor of cheating: Here’s why

According to producer Manickam Narayanan, Ajith Kumar borrowed some money from him a few years ago to send his parents on a holiday to Malaysia, but has not returned it yet.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

After Valimai, Ajith Kumar’s fans are waiting with bated breath to see the actor on the big screens yet again. In the meantime, the Veeram star is once again in the news. Kollywood producer Manickam Narayanan recently slammed Ajith Kumar during an interaction with the Tamil media. According to the financer, the star borrowed some money from him a few years ago for his parent's Malaysia vacation. The actor allegedly even promised to do a project with Manickam Narayanan. However, according to Manickam Narayanan, the actor has not yet paid the money back.

Manickam Narayanan told the media, “Ajith borrowed money from me many years back as he wanted to send his parents on a holiday to Malaysia. He told me then that he would do a film for me and we could adjust this amount with his salary. However, till date he has not returned the money nor done a film for me. He has not spoken about this at all in all these years. He calls himself a gentleman, but he's not.”

Manickam Narayanan added that he enjoyed a good friendship with Ajith Kumar's wife, Shalini, several years ago, and said that she was a good person. The financer claimed that the actor gets paid Rs 50 crore and more for each of his films. He added that there is no need for him to cheat people.

After this, he also added that some producers such as AM Rathnam ended up losing a massive amount of money by producing Ajith Kumar's films, still the actor did not do anything to help them.

Manickam Narayanan has raised the subject multiple times over the years in the media. Nevertheless, Ajith Kumar has not reacted to the matter to date.

About Vidaa Muyarchi

Touted to be an action entertainer, Vidaa Muyarchi is currently in the pre-production stage. The makers of the Magizh Thirumeni-directorial are yet to reveal the entire cast of the movie.

Ajith Kumar is presently on holiday in Switzerland and sneak peeks from his latest vacation have surfaced on the internet.

