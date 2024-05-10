10 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in India -- rank wise with fees, reviews, contact

Here is the list of the top 10 CLAT coaching institutes in India:

When students are preparing for competitive exams like CLAT, students need to ensure they have dedicated direction. Students need resources and a disciplined approach for the preparation of the CLAT exam. So, having the right coaching institutes can help students with resources, scheduled practice, preparation of exams with experts, and guidance to acquire high ranks. However, from the available coaching institutes, looking for the right option is difficult. There are factors that students need to consider when selecting a coaching institute such as cost of the course, course type, faculty, facilities, study material, and more. To help students, here is the list of the top 10 CLAT coaching institutes in India:

Rank 1 - Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Delhi & Gurgaon) | Best CLAT Coaching in India

Knowledge Nation Law Centre is ranked 1 CLAT Coaching in India, it has created the highest number of selections so far & has the highest selection ratio. It is also recognized as one of the best CLAT coaching institutes in India with a law specialization. The institute has 20 teachers providing quality education and selected courses for preparation for CLAT or any other law-competitive exams. The courses include comprehensive details that will help students to prepare for the exam effectively. Every course has its features and helps students with practice through weekly practice material, study material, and updated information on the platform.

Courses Offered by Knowledge Nation Law Centre

CUET PG Law, DU. LLB, PCS J, AILET, CLAT, LLM, LSAT, LNAT

Founding Year: 2011

Owner / Director: Directors: Sh. Rahul and Sh. Ashish

Previous Year Results: Many Toppers in CLAT Every Year. Total 114 Genuine Selections in National Law Universities in a single year.

Fees: 1 Lakh to 1.7 Lakh (Approx)

Batch Size: 35 Students (Small)

Study Material: Available- Comprehensive and Organised Study Material, all India famous worksheet prog.

Teachers: Experienced and Skilled Faculty Members (Team of 20 + Teachers and 12+ Researchers)

Hostel / Mess: Available

Mode (Online / Offline): Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi): English & Hindi Both

Ratings Out of 5: 4.8 out of 5

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 7 PM

Address: (Delhi Branch) - 47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai, Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Address: (Gurugram Branch) - M 26 (First Floor), Sector 14 Gurgaon, Haryana 122001

Contact Numbers- +91 9999882858, +91 9999882757

Email ID- info@knowledgenation.co.in

Website- https://www.knowledgenation.co.in/

Rank 2 - Legal Edge (Bhopal) | Best CLAT Coaching Institute in India

Legal Edge by Top Rankers is another quality CLAT preparation institute to start with CLAT coaching from scratch. The institute has foundation courses, crash courses, mock test series, and more for students. Their courses are well-designed and completed by expert faculty to ensure students are learning and preparing for the exam in a complete process. In addition, they have resources like study material and practice material to help students with preparation journeys and more.

Courses Offered by Legal Edge

DU LLB Preparation, CLAT, AILET, MH CET Law, LSAT

Founding Year- 2011

Owner / Director- Karan Mehta

Previous Year Results- Many Students have cleared the entrance exam for the LLB course

Fees- Starting from Rs. 1,50,000

Batch Size- 35 to 40 Students (Small)

Study Material- Available Exam-centric study materials, and efficient online testing

Teachers- Qualified teachers who offer top-tier pedagogical instruction

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- Both English and Hindi

Ratings Out of 5- 4.7

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 8 PM

Address- 127, near SBI Bank, Zone-II, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462011

Contact Numbers -+91-7676564400

Email ID- support@toprankers.com

Website- https://www.toprankers.com/

Rank 3 - Law Prep (Jodhpur) | Best Coaching for CLAT In India

Law prep is another one of the quality coaching institutes for preparation for the CLAT exam. They offer 3 days of free demo CLAT coaching that students can opt for to understand that teaching approach. The institute also provides scholarship admission tests with students can take to acquire higher ranks in the test and reduce their coaching fees or get discounts in coaching. They provide online courses, offline courses, and test series. They also have free resources on the website that students can check for their self-preparation. They have more than 23 years of experience and received 500 + selections from National Law Universities.

Courses Offered by LAW Prep

CLAT/AILET: Finisher Batch Offline

CLAT/AILET: Target Batch Offline

CLAT/AILET: Foundation Batch Offline.

Founding Year- 2008

Owner / Director- Sagar Joshi

Previous Year Results- Satisfactory Results in CLAT

Fees- Rs 1,00,000 to 2,50,000

Batch Size- 30-35

Study Material- Available

Teachers- NA

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- English

Ratings Out of 5- 4.9/5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday- 9 am to 8 pm

Address- First Floor, EC - 22A, Shastri Circle, opp. Steel Bhawan, Adarsh Society, Sector-H, Shastri Nagar, Jodhpur, Rajasthan - 342003

Contact- +91 7665944999

Email- support@lawpreptutorial.com

Website- https://www.lawpreptutorial.com/

Rank 4 - Abhyaas Edu Corp (Hyderabad) | Best CLAT Coaching in India

Abhyaas Edu Corp is one of the best CLAT coaching institutes in India providing training for many competitive exams including IELTS, and CAT. The coaching institute also provides guidance and support for study abroad and immigration processes. Their law courses are well designed and provided with 500 + hours of classroom training. Their courses include mock tests and other tests for the law entrance exam. They provide 15 books of study materials printed in their course inclusion. The coaching institute also provides unlimited doubt clearance sessions through expert faculty.

Courses Offered by Abhyaas Edu Corp

CLAT Weekend, CLAT Weekdays, CLAT Weekend, ALP premium pack, ALP advanced pack, ALP essential pack.

Founding Year- 2006

Owner / Director- Naresh Dubbudu

Previous Year Results- Good Results in CLAT

Fees- Rs 40,000

Batch Size- 30 Students

Study Material- Available

Teachers-Padma Parupudi- Legal, English, Sirisha Dubbudu- English, CR expert, Naresh Dubbudu- GK, Quant.

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- English

Ratings Out of 5- 4.6/5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday- Open 24 Hours

Address- Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Vasanth Nagar Colony, Nizampet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500090

Contact- 7842012248

Email- info@abhyaas.in

Website- https://abhyaas.in/home/edu/

Rank 5 - SriRam Law Academy (Chennai) | Top CLAT Coaching in India

Shri Ram Law Academy is another one of the best institutes for the preparation of the CLAT exam. With 21 years of experience, they have been receiving top results and rankings in the exams. Their students have been studying in leading institutes as well as many are alumni of leading Law Universities. They offer offline and online programs, being one of the oldest institutions, especially for CLAT they have been providing all the facilities and features with their courses to ensure students have the best facilities to prepare for the exam. Moreover, their courses include all the resources, mock test series, study material, and doubt-clearing sessions by faculty.

Courses Offered by SriRam Law Academy

Crash course

Foundation course- 1-year course and 2-year course.

Founding Year- 2002

Owner / Director- Hema Raman and Alagiasingam Raman

Previous Year Results- Rank 1 & 2 from state TN and many admissions in NLU.

Fees- Rs 30,000

Batch Size- 25-30

Study Material- Available

Teachers- NA

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- English

Ratings Out of 5- 4.7/5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday 9 am to 7 pm

Address- Serving Chennai from T NAGAR since 2002, Ankur, 113, Gopathi Narayanaswami Chetty Rd, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017

Contact- +91 98400 97395, +91 99401 62495

Email- sriramlawacademy@gmail.com

Website- https://www.sriramlawacademy.com/

Rank 6 - CLATAPULT (Kolkata) | Best CLAT Institute in India

As the name suggests the coaching institute specially provides coaching for the CLAT exam. They have been providing major courses which include 300 to 800 hours of classes, 5 classes per week, test series, current affairs modules, monthly magazines, recorded lectures, and sectional tests. In addition, they have a mobile application where students have access to exclusive content, and online support through various channels including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram. They also provide speed reading technique classes for students. Over the years they have trained more than 500 students with 35000 + questions to prepare for the exam.

Courses Offered by CLATAPULT

CLATapult CLATegize (CLAT)

CLATapult Counsel (2-year course)

CLAT Online Classes

Marathon for CLAT LLM/PG

CLATapult Bluebook (Correspondence Course/Distance Learning)

CLATapult Probe (Test Series)

Founding Year- 2012

Owner / Director- Anzar Abbas

Previous Year Results- Satisfactory CLAT Results

Fees- Rs 59000 to 95000

Batch Size- 25-30

Study Material- Available

Teachers

Akshat Goyal- Logical reasoning for CLAT

Rajarshi Majumder- Quant for CLAT

Sourish Mukherjee Logical Reasoning for CLAT

Shrijaya Singh- English for CLAT

Priyam Mittal- Maths for CLAT

Chirag Sharma- Quant for CLAT

Medha Biswas- Logical Reasoning for CLAT

Syed Waquar- Quant, Prakhar Singh- G.K. for CLAT

Mallar Mitra- General Knowledge for CLAT

Aujaswi Maken- logical reasoning for CLAT

Suvaroop Saha Roy- General Knowledge for CLAT

Rohit Ray- legal reasoning for CLAT

Farzeen Ajmal Khan- English for CLAT

Abhishek Saha- General Knowledge. for CLAT

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- English

Ratings Out of 5- 4.9/5

Hours of Operation- Online operating 24 hours, centre open Monday to Wednesday- 10:30 am to 8 pm, Friday to Sunday- 10:30 am to 7 pm

Address

South Kolkata Center- 161/7 C, Rash Behari Ave, Kolkata – 19, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

161/7 C, Rash Behari Ave, Kolkata – 19, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019 North Kolkata Center- BD 30, first floor, near Tank no 4, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

Contact- +91 990363 5533 (Kolkata)

Email- kolkata@clatapult.com

Website- https://www.clatapult.com/

Rank 7 - CLAT Possible (Lucknow) | CLAT Coaching Institute in India

CLAT possible is another Institute providing coaching for the CLAT exam. Over the years they have trained 25000 students and received 3000 selections in the leading Law schools. They have 50 faculty members providing coaching through 13 centres in India. They have learning management systems for students to connect with the teachers and receive all the resources in one place. They have a research and development team constantly analyzing the exam pattern helping faculty to improve teaching methodology and providing comprehensive training for the exam. The coaching institute provides online courses, offline courses, study material, correspondence courses, test series, and publications.

Courses Offered by CLAT POSSIBLE

Online Classes, ZEPHYR ONLINE, GK Magazine-Monthly Edition, Crash Courses, BOLT PLUS ONLINE, Test Series, Revision Series, Revision Series + Hammer It Mini, CP Revision Series, BREEZE WEEKEND ONLINE, Correspondence Courses, Classroom Courses, Study Material

Founding Year- 2010

Owner / Director- Satyam Shanker Sahai

Previous Year Results- CLAT Results are not that satisfactory in previous years.

Fees- Rs 65000 to Rs 90000

Batch Size- 25-30

Study Material- Available

Teachers- NA

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- English

Ratings Out of 5- 4.6/5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday- 10 am to 7 pm

Address- Clat Possible, 25 B Ashok Marg, Sikanderabagh Chauraha, Hazaratganj, Lucknow

Contact- +91 7851877752

Email- help@clatpossible.com

Website- https://www.clatpossible.com/

Rank 8 - Career Launcher (Bangalore) | Best CLAT Coaching in India

Aspirants across the country know Career Launcher as one of the best CLAT coaching institutes in India as well as an institute providing almost all competitive exams training. The coaching institute has well-established platforms and centres across the country for providing all-India preparation for different competitive exams. They have in-house publications to provide study material and notes for students to prepare for the exam effectively. The team researches and analyses exam patterns to help students as well as faculty to improve teaching methodology for preparation. They provide all the facilities, resources, and other requirements for students to prepare for exams.

Courses Offered By Career Launcher

Classroom Coaching, Test Series, Online Coaching, CUET, IPM, Law- CLAT, JEE, NEET, Tuitions, CAT, UPSC, GATE, SSC, Banking, RBI, GRE, GMAT, SAT, IELTS

Founding Year- 2003

Owner / Director

Satya Narayanan R, Nikhil Mahajan, Imran Jafar, Gautam Puri, Girish Shivani

Previous Year Results- CLAT Results have fallen drastically.

Fees- Rs 40,000 to 4,50,000

Batch Size- 30-35

Study Material- Available

Teachers NA- Can vary as per center, They are well known for CAT not for CLAT.

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- English

Ratings Out of 5- 4.3/5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Saturday- 9 am to 7 pm

Address- 363, 3rd Floor, I main 7th Block, Opposite Corner House opposite HDFC Bank, Koramangala

Contact- 91-7899736711

Email- koramangala@careerlauncher.com

Website- https://www.careerlauncher.com/bangalore/

Rank 9 - IMS (Mumbai) | CLAT Institute in India

IMS is another one of the popular institutes located in India known for the preparation of many competitive exams. They have been providing training for the CAT exam initially later they shifted to other competitive exams including law. They provide coaching for many competitive exams through their online offline and comprehensive courses. Students can also opt for all India test series to understand their preparation level. They provide regular classes and have expert faculty specialized in different subjects. The coaching institute also has good infrastructure at the center to provide students with training in the classroom comfortably.

Courses Offered by IMS Institute

CATAPULT LIVE, CAT PROGRAM, E-CATAPULT, SIMCAT PLUS, SIMCAT COMPREHENSIVE, SIMCAT, and many more.

Founding Year- 1977

Owner / Director- Amit Somaiya

Previous Year Results- Check on official website

Fees- Rs 7000 to Rs 151000+

Batch Size- 30-35

Study Material- Available

Teachers- CLAT Entrance Teachers can vary as per center.

Kumud Chaudhary- Verbal for CLAT, Bimal Master- chief mentor for CLAT, Manav Sharma- chief mentor for CLAT, Nachiket Chitre- Quant for CLAT, Nilesh Mitra- Quant for CLAT

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- English

Ratings Out of 5- 4.7/5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Sunday- 9 am to 9 pm

Address

Andheri - SV Road - Flat no. 3, 1st floor, Madhaveshwar CHS, SV Rd, above Merwans Cake Shop, Madhav Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai - 400058

- Flat no. 3, 1st floor, Madhaveshwar CHS, SV Rd, above Merwans Cake Shop, Madhav Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai - 400058 Andheri East- Vertex Vikas Building, 101, first floor, Sir Mathuradas Vasanji Rd, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400069

Contact- 9167127127

Email- andheri.east@imsindia.com, andheri@imsindia.com

Website- https://www.imsindia.com/center/mumbai/

Rank 10 - Pathfinder Education (Bhopal) | Best CLAT Coaching in India

Pathfinder Education in Bhopal is another one of the best CLAT coaching institutes in India for that preparation that students can opt for to understand and prepare for the exam. The coaching institute provided resources and study material for preparation for the exam. Their courses are well-designed and include sectional tests, sectional questions, mock tests, and other practice materials. Students can learn and practice with quality coaching in preparation for the CLAT exam. Over the years, they have trained hundreds of students and received many selections.

Courses Offered by Pathfinder Education

CAT, CLAT, CMAT, SAT, TISSNET, IPM

Founding Year- 1991

Owner / Director-Manish Kane

Previous Year Results- NA

Fees- Rs 75000 to 2 Lakh

Batch Size- 30 Students

Study Material- Available

Teachers

Manish K- English, Quant, and Personality Development, Arti K.- GK and current affairs, Raghavendra N- DILR and Quantitative Aptitude.

Hostel / Mess- Not Available

Mode (Online / Offline)- Both Online and Offline

Medium (English/Hindi)- English

Ratings Out of 5- 4.7/5

Hours of Operation- Monday to Saturday- 10 am to 7 pm, Sunday closed.

Address- Plot no 173, 3 floors, zone 2, above Brij Ratnam, Near Sargam Cinema, Zone-II, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462011

Contact +91 9343921347, +91 9522292468

Email- manishkane@pathfinderforme.com

Website- https://www.pathfinderforme.com/

Conclusion on Top 10 CLAT Coaching in India

These are the top 10 best CLAT coaching institutes in India known for their results, courses, and facilities. Their courses are well-designed and include all the resources for students to prepare for CLAT. Many of these institutes also have a research and development team to regularly upgrade the courses and preparation level. So, students planning for law courses to take CLAT can check these institutes. Some students plan to appear for Civil Services after law, here are some best IAS Coaching in Delhi & Some Best IAS Coaching in India to explore further studies.

