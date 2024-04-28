Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor, who married popular villain's daughter, starred in India's first Rs 200-crore film, then gave many flops

Sharman Joshi is the son-in-law of Prem Chopra, who famously played villain roles over several decades. His film 3 Idiots, also starring Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan, is the first Indian film in Rs 200-crore club.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 04:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Released in 1999, The Godmather was based on the life of the gangster-turned-politician Santokben Jadeja. The film received rave reviews and won a total of six National Film Awards. Not many people know the fact that The Godmother marked the Bollywood debut of Sharman Joshi, who has since then starred in films across different genres in the film industry.

After impressing the audiences with his impactful performances in Rang De Basanti, Golmaal, Life in a...Metro, and Dhol, Sharman Joshi got the biggest hit in his career in 2009 with 3 Idiots. The coming-of-age drama marked Sharman's reunion with Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan after the 2006 critically and commercially-acclaimed Rang De Basanti.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 3 Idiots won over the hearts of audiences and critics. It became the first Indian film to enter the Rs 200-crore club as it earned Rs 202.47 crore net in India and Rs 460 crore worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). 3 Idiots remains a cult classic in Indian cinema.

After the 2009 blockbuster, Sharman Joshi starred in many forgettable films such as Allah Ke Banday, Gang of Ghosts, Super Nani, Mera Fauji Calling, Kaashi in Search of Ganga, Babloo Bachelor, and Music School amongst others. Though the actor's performance was appreciated in these movies, they all turned out to be major flops. 

On the personal front, Sharman Joshi tied the knot with Prerana Chopra in 2000. Prerana is the daughter of Hindi cinema's popular villain Prem Chopra. The couple share three children, a daughter named Khyana Joshi, born in 2005, and twin sons Vaaryan Joshi and Vihaan Joshi, born in 2009.

