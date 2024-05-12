Twitter
Meet singer, who sang at weddings, earned Rs 50, was rejected from reality show, trolled; later became India's most...

Meet man, one of India’s richest scientists, who built Rs 100000 crore company, failed in class 12 but…

Srikanth box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika-starrer sees 86% growth on Saturday, earns...

Viral video: Pakistani blogger shares love for Hindu family's food stall in Karachi, internet reacts

Massive protests, violent clashes erupt in PoK, one officer killed

Meet singer, who sang at weddings, earned Rs 50, was rejected from reality show, trolled; later became India's most...

We are talking about Neha Kakkar whose dad sold samosas, and she used to earn 50 rupees a day singing bhajans.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 12, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

Neha Kakkar
Success isn't something that just falls into your lap; it requires hard work, dedication, and days filled with struggles. Today, let's talk about a singer who knows all about that. From a young age, she sang to help support her family.

We are talking about Neha Kakkar whose dad sold samosas, and she earned 50 rupees a day singing devotional songs.

Early life:

Neha Kakkar was born on June 6, 1988, in Rishikesh, which is now in the state of Uttarakhand. Her family later moved to Delhi in the early 1990s to pursue her singing dreams. She began performing at local events and religious gatherings when she was just four years old.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

In 2004, Neha and her brother Tony moved to Mumbai. Two years later, at the age of eighteen, she auditioned for the second season of Indian Idol but was eliminated early on in the competition.

Career (Started earning from Rs 50) 

When Neha and her sister started singing for chowki and jagrata they used to earn Rs 50. Neha Kakkar's journey into music began when she was just around 3 or 4 years old, singing at jagrans alongside her siblings Sonu and Tony Kakkar. She didn't have any formal music training when she started. Until she was 16, Neha continued performing at various jagrans, which significantly supported her family financially.

In 2005, Neha Kakkar took part in the second season of the singing competition Indian Idol. However, she was eliminated from the show quite early on.

Personal life:

Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli started dating in 2014, however, they publicly announced their relationship and plans to marry on national television in September 2018. However, just three months later, Neha shared on Instagram that they had broken up. Shortly after, Neha met Punjabi musical artist Rohanpreet Singh in Chandigarh, and they quickly fell in love. They tied the knot on October 24, 2020, in a Gurdwara ceremony in New Delhi.

She is now the most popular singer on Instagram.

