Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

These Wi-Fi routers may soon face ban on Amazon, Flipkart in India, here’s why

US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour option launched exclusively in India, priced at just Rs…

Groww MF to Roll Out India's First Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

These Wi-Fi routers may soon face ban on Amazon, Flipkart in India, here’s why

US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

Diabetes alert: 8 foods, drinks with high sugar levels

Indian recipes packed with protein

From Nayanthara to Kriti Sanon: Actresses who played Sita on screen before Sai Pallavi in Ramayana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

Meet actor, who was bullied, boycotted by celebs, went door-to-door for work, apologised publicly, later Akshay Kumar...

Richa Chadha wanted to play a 'woman with no agency' in Heeramandi: 'I'm told you only do empowered roles' | Exclusive

HomeWorld

World

US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

There is no evidence that the milk poses a danger or that a live virus is present, the regulator has said.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 01:47 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

About one in five samples of commercial milk in the U.S. tested positive for traces of bird flu in a national survey, with a greater proportion coming from areas with infected herds, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

There is no evidence that the milk poses a danger or that a live virus is present, the regulator has said.

The FDA said late Thursday that additional testing is required to determine whether the intact pathogen is still present and if it remains infectious.

The agency said earlier this week that if the milk is heated to a specific temperature, it remains safe for human consumption as the process kills harmful bacteria and viruses.

Eight states in the US have confirmed cases of bird flu in dairy cattle, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Only one person - a Texas farm worker - has been one confirmed to have bird flu. The patient's only symptom was eye inflammation, according to the state's health department.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Richa Chadha wanted to play a 'woman with no agency' in Heeramandi: 'I'm told you only do empowered roles' | Exclusive

Viral video: Little girl's impressive lion roar wins hearts on internet, watch

Sonam Kapoor says she gained 32 kg during pregnancy, was traumatised: 'Never going to feel the same'

Meet actor, who was bullied, boycotted by celebs, went door-to-door for work, apologised publicly, later Akshay Kumar...

China seeks to 'influence and arguably interfere' upcoming US elections: Secretary of State Antony Blinken

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement