Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour option launched exclusively in India, priced at just Rs…

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour has been launched by the Carl Pei led company as an Indian exclusive. Nothing India will offer the Phone (2a) Blue colour starting at an early access price of Rs 19,999 on 2nd May, down from the original price of Rs 23,999 on Flipkart’s Big Saving Days. This includes an Rs 2,000 SBI offer and an Rs 2,000 bumped-up exchange value.

Featuring a Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek, Phone (2a) comes with 20GB (12GB + 8GB) RAM with RAM Booster technology. With optimizations like Smart Clean and Adaptive NTFS, Nothing and MediaTek have reduced power consumption by up to 10%. The device boasts a 5,000 mAh battery with improved longevity, supporting 45W charging.

Equipped with a dual 50 MP rear camera and a 32 MP front camera, Phone (2a) comes with a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display. It gets a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Phone (2a) showcases Nothing's unique design expression, featuring an industry-first 90° angle unibody cover and an innovative camera placement. Running on Nothing OS 2.5 with Android 14, Phone (2a) comes with enhanced widgets and AI-powered features.