'Must take up...': Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani calls for more women to join...

Isha Ambani shared her views to inspire young girls and women to develop skills in Information and Communication Technology.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and Asia with a real-time net worth of Rs 931910 crore, as per Forbes. He leads Reliance Industries as chairman while his three children -- Anant, Akash and Isha Ambani -- serve in various roles in the Rs 19.16 lakh crore conglomerate. Isha Ambani, 32, is the Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

She often talks about women's empowerment. On Wednesday, Isha shared her views to inspire young girls and women to develop skills in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and pursue education in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) subjects. Addressing virtually on the occasion of 'Girls in ICT Day India 2024', she said more girls must opt for technology as a career for India to shine.

Isha asserted that in the ever-evolving landscape of the technology industry, the under-representation of women in the workforce is a debilitating reality. Isha, who also plays a key role in various subsidiaries of the Reliance Group, said, "If we are to build the India of our dream, technology will be our driving force, and both men and women in Science and Technology must fire on all cylinders."

She also cited NASSCOM data, saying only 36 per cent of India's tech workforce are women. As per World Bank data, Isha said that women make up 43 per cent of the total STEM graduates in India, but account for only 14 per cent of all scientists, engineers, and technologists.

(With inputs from ANI)