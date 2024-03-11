West Bengal Sandeshkhali Accused Sheikh Shahjahan Produced Before Sub-Divisional Court In Basirhat

Suspended Trinamool Congress strongman and Sandeshkhali-accused, Sheikh Shahjahan was produced before the Sub-Divisional Court in Basirhat on March 10. Earlier, on the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Kolkata Police handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI. Several women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district accused Shajahan and his aides of ‘land-grab and sexual assault’ under coercion.