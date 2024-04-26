Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What's closed, what's open in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad today?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Man feeds cold drink to sloth bear, viral video makes internet angry

Meet actress who was a star at 18, married at 19, became mom at 20, marriage to producer's son fell apart, now she...

Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife Nawaz Modi faces major setback, wants Rs 58340000000 for…

DNA Explainer: Why Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction was overturned, will beleaguered Hollywood mogul get out of jail?

This flop featured two superstars ended career of director and star kid, made in Rs 30 crore, collected...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man feeds cold drink to sloth bear, viral video makes internet angry

Meet actress who was a star at 18, married at 19, became mom at 20, marriage to producer's son fell apart, now she...

Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife Nawaz Modi faces major setback, wants Rs 58340000000 for…

What is mahr in Muslim wedding?

10 drinks to lower high blood sugar levels

10 fibre-rich foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

Meet actress who was a star at 18, married at 19, became mom at 20, marriage to producer's son fell apart, now she...

This flop featured two superstars ended career of director and star kid, made in Rs 30 crore, collected...

DNA Explainer: Why Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction was overturned, will beleaguered Hollywood mogul get out of jail?

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What's closed, what's open in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad today?

Regarding closures and operations in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad on polling day, schools and colleges are closed on Friday.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections is currently underway in eight constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in the national capital region (NCR). Gautam Buddha Nagar, a significant Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, comprises Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja. Holding one of the state's 80 parliamentary seats, this constituency plays a pivotal role in the political arena. Notably, it is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). Over the years, Gautam Buddh Nagar has been fiercely contested by major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress, and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Meanwhile, incumbent BJP MP Mahesh Sharma is seeking re-election from Gautam Buddh Nagar, facing competition from Samajwadi Party's Mahendra Singh Nagar and BSP's Rajendra Singh Solanki.

In Ghaziabad, BJP has fielded party MLA Atul Garg instead of sitting MP General VK Singh (retd), who will be up against Congress's Dolly Sharma and Nandkishore Pundhir of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). While BJP relies on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, the Congress and BSP are banking on caste equations and Kshatriya discontent in western UP.

Regarding closures and operations in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad on polling day, schools and colleges are closed on Friday. However, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has clarified that educational institutions will resume normal operations on Saturday. Additionally, factories and industries are mandated to grant paid holidays to workers on Friday to facilitate voting.

Moreover, banks in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad will remain closed on Friday.

A 48-hour ban on liquor sales, imposed by District Magistrate and Chief Electoral Officer Manish Kumar Verma, is currently in effect from 6 pm on Wednesday until 6 pm on Friday. This prohibition applies to all liquor outlets and vendors across the district, aiming to prevent alcohol from being used by political parties or candidates to sway voters. Enforcement agencies, including flying squads and police, are closely monitoring alcohol movements to prevent its distribution during the election period.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This filmmaker earned Rs 150 as junior artiste, bunked college for work, now heads production house worth crores

Billie Eilish admits she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'I wanted my face in...'

Kolkata’s Laptop Rental Strengthens Professionals at Affordable Prices

Meet man who gave up his career as successful doctor, cracked UPSC exam, did not become IAS officer because..

India's Real Estate Set to See Growth by 2030, Pioneering a Trillion-Dollar Transformation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement