Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What's closed, what's open in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad today?

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections is currently underway in eight constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in the national capital region (NCR). Gautam Buddha Nagar, a significant Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, comprises Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja. Holding one of the state's 80 parliamentary seats, this constituency plays a pivotal role in the political arena. Notably, it is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). Over the years, Gautam Buddh Nagar has been fiercely contested by major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress, and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Meanwhile, incumbent BJP MP Mahesh Sharma is seeking re-election from Gautam Buddh Nagar, facing competition from Samajwadi Party's Mahendra Singh Nagar and BSP's Rajendra Singh Solanki.

In Ghaziabad, BJP has fielded party MLA Atul Garg instead of sitting MP General VK Singh (retd), who will be up against Congress's Dolly Sharma and Nandkishore Pundhir of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). While BJP relies on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, the Congress and BSP are banking on caste equations and Kshatriya discontent in western UP.

Regarding closures and operations in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad on polling day, schools and colleges are closed on Friday. However, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has clarified that educational institutions will resume normal operations on Saturday. Additionally, factories and industries are mandated to grant paid holidays to workers on Friday to facilitate voting.

Moreover, banks in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad will remain closed on Friday.

A 48-hour ban on liquor sales, imposed by District Magistrate and Chief Electoral Officer Manish Kumar Verma, is currently in effect from 6 pm on Wednesday until 6 pm on Friday. This prohibition applies to all liquor outlets and vendors across the district, aiming to prevent alcohol from being used by political parties or candidates to sway voters. Enforcement agencies, including flying squads and police, are closely monitoring alcohol movements to prevent its distribution during the election period.