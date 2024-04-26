Twitter
Business

Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife Nawaz Modi faces major setback, wants Rs 58340000000 for…

Nawaz Modi said that Gautam Singhania’s wealth is around 1.4 billion dollars (Rs 11667 crore) and she wants each of her daughters Niharika and Nysa to get 25% of the wealth. It sums up to Rs 58340000000.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife Nawaz Modi has been removed as the director of Raymond Consumer Care, JK Investors Bombay, and Smart Advisory. The move came as billionaire Gautam Singhania and Nawaz Modi are involved in a bitter settlement dispute. Shareholders wrote to the companies that they lost confidence in Nawaz Modi as a director and requested to convene a shareholder meeting to remove her from the boards. Nawaz Modi has now approached the board of two of these companies contesting the removal.

To recall, Nawaz Modi demanded 75% of wealth from estranged husband Gautam Singhania Gautam Singhania. While speaking to Indian Today, Nawaz Modi said that Gautam Singhania’s wealth is around 1.4 billion dollars (Rs 11667 crore) and she wants each of her daughters Niharika and Nysa to get 25% of the wealth. It sums up to Rs 58340000000. 

Nawaz Modi also revealed that Gautam Singhania’s father Vijaypat Singhania also believes that she should be getting 50% of the billionaire's wealth. Modi claims that she became a problem for a company when she started calling out Gautam's 'misdeeds' and 'mismanagement' and became a 'whistleblower'.

She also alleged that her billionaire husband assaulted her and one of her minor daughters on his birthday last year.

