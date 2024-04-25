Meet actress who was in love with Dev Anand, rejected superhit film for shocking reason, then quit acting, is now..

Twitter
Bollywood

Riddhima Kanetkar

Apr 25, 2024

Today, we will talk about a former Hindi film actress who did not do much work in Bollywood but gained popularity through her connections and her personal life. We are talking about Zaheeda Hussain, known by her mononym Zaheeda, who has been away from the silver screen for a long time. Zaheeda Hussain, now 79, is one of those actresses who after giving one hit film, remained an unknown name. It is interesting to note that Zaheeda Hussain is Sanjay Dutt's sister and was once in love with superstar Dev Anand. 

When we talk about the '60s and the '70s, the name Zaheeda Hussain definitely comes to the mind of cinema lovers. Zaheeda's name still comes to audiences' minds when they hear the song 'Churi Nahin Ye Mera Dil Hai...'.

Let us tell you that Zaheeda is the daughter of Akhtar Hussain, who was superstar actress Nargis's brother. Nargis's mother Jaddanbai was married thrice. She first got married to Narottam Das Khatri, who converted to Islam and changed his name to Bachhubhai. Her second marriage was with Irshad Meer Khan. With Nargis, he had a son named Akhtar Hussain and a daughter named Zahida. Jaddanbai's third marriage was with Mohanchand Uttamchand Tyagi. He also accepted Islam after marriage and adopted the name Abdul Rashid. Nargis was their daughter. 

This makes Sanjay Dutt (Nargis's son) and Zaheeda (Akhtar Hussain's daughter) brother and sister. 

Zaheeda Hussain, belonging to a film family, also tried to make a career in Bollywood. Dev Anand gave her the first opportunity to star in films. She played the lead role in 'Anokhi Raat' in 1968. After this, she worked with Dev Anand again in 'Prem Pujari' which was released in the year 1970.

Zaheeda gained fame when, in 1971,  director Amarjeet cast her as the lead actress in his film ‘Gambler’. 

After giving 2 successful films with Dev Anand, Zaheeda Hussain fell in love with him. She again got a chance to star with him in the blockbuster film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. However, Zaheeda rejected the role as she was to play Dev Anand's sister in the film. This role was later played by Zeenat Aman who amassed a massive fan following. 

After rejecting a blockbuster like 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', Zaheeda stopped getting much work. The films she did work in were all super flop. The former actress then got married to businessman Kesri Nandan Sahay and had two sons - Nilesh Sahay and Brajesh. Her son Nilesh made his debut with Ganesh Acharya's film 'Angel' released in 2011.

Zaheeda Hussain had a short career in films as after her marriage she said goodbye to the world of glitz and glamour and is now living an anonymous life as a housewife. 

