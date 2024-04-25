Meet star India cricketer who cleared UPSC exam, played with Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Sehwag, is now posted as..

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) examination is one of the toughest examinations in India. Every year, lakhs of UPSC aspirants appear in the exam in hopes of cracking it and becoming an IAS officer. Today, we will tell you about a former Indian cricketer who cleared the UPSC exam before he made his debut for India. We are talking about none other than Amay Khusariya who is the only international cricketer to clear the UPSC exam.

Amay Khurasiya, born in 1972, once was a teammate with cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and Ajay Jadeja. The cricketer, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, made his first-class cricket debut at the age of 17. Amay Khurasiya played as a left-handed middle-order batter and made his India debut in 1999 in the Pepsi Cup against Sri Lanka. He was also included in the 1999 India World Cup squad but did not play a single match in the tournament.

Amay Khurasiya did not have a long international career. He played just 12 ODIs for India and scored 149 runs. He played his last match in 2001 against Sri Lanka. In first-class cricket, however, Amay Khurasiya earned fame as he scored 7,000 runs in 1999 matches.

Amay Khurasiya cleared the UPSC exam before he made his India debut. He was always passionate about cricket which is why, despite clearing UPSC, he decided to pursue a career as a cricket player.

Reports state that Amay Khurasiya is currently posted as an Inspector in the Indian Customs & Central Excise Department. He is also responsible for nurturing young talent for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and further to the international stage. He has mentored and coached Rajat Patidar and fast bowler Avesh Khan.

