Meet Indian genius behind world’s first smart calculator at 22, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, he is from…

Young Indian entrepreneur Praveen Mishra, who is only 22-year-old, invented a cutting-edge tool that has completely changed how small business owners handle transactions.

Young Indian entrepreneur Praveen Mishra, who is only 22-year-old, invented a cutting-edge tool that has completely changed how small business owners handle transactions. Mishra is the CEO and co-founder of the Hyderabad-based start-up Tohands. The company's goal is to simplify calculations for store owners, who frequently use calculators for everyday tasks. Mishra created an all-in-one gadget with numerous features, such as a keyboard, two credit and debit buttons, Wi-Fi connectivity, and an accompanying mobile app, with this objective in mind.

Mishra was inspired to create the tool after seeing how difficult it was for a woman running a small business in Sarjapura, Bengaluru, to keep track of every transaction. She would use a calculator to get the total, write it down, and then recalculate it at the end of the day. Mishra came up with the concept for the Tohands smart calculator after realising the benefits of having a "smart" calculator that could also record data.

Despite his early reservations, Mishra's invention has drawn a lot of interest and was highlighted on Shark Tank S3, where he and his co-founders presented the sharks with the world’s first smart calculator. Mishra wants to change the way millions of Indian shopkeepers conduct business and improve their quality of life by giving them access to his smart calculator.

He co-founded Tohands with his friends Satyam Sahu and Shanmuga Vadival, and together they have created a device that has the potential to change the lives of millions of small business owners.

He hails from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and completed his schooling at New Angels Sr Sec School before pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree from Somaiya Vidyavihar University. Mishra's success is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit, and we can only imagine what he will achieve in the years to come.