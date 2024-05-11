Twitter
Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against Delhi Capitals

Cricket

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against Delhi Capitals

Follow live score from match 62 of TATA IPL 2024 between RCB and DC here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 12, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial match on May 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB, with 5 wins out of 12 matches, must secure victories in their next 2 games to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the playoffs. Under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, RCB has shown strong form by winning 4 consecutive matches out of their last 5.

On the other hand, DC has won 6 out of their 12 matches and currently holds the 5th position on the points table. Delhi has won 3 out of their last 5 games, making this match a must-win for Rishabh Pant's squad as well.

LIVE BLOG

  11 May 2024, 11:44 PM

    RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: 

    Leading up to the fixture, the city has experienced showers which may impact the match day. Historically, the ground has seen high scores due to its small boundary sizes, but the rain could be a crucial factor in the upcoming game.

  11 May 2024, 11:41 PM

    RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

    Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope(w), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

  11 May 2024, 11:41 PM

    RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals from Bengaluru. Stay tuned for latest updates.

