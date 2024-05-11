RCB vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against Delhi Capitals

Follow live score from match 62 of TATA IPL 2024 between RCB and DC here.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial match on May 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB, with 5 wins out of 12 matches, must secure victories in their next 2 games to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the playoffs. Under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, RCB has shown strong form by winning 4 consecutive matches out of their last 5.

On the other hand, DC has won 6 out of their 12 matches and currently holds the 5th position on the points table. Delhi has won 3 out of their last 5 games, making this match a must-win for Rishabh Pant's squad as well.