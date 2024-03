Decoding The Ladakh Protest: Sonam Wangchuk's Stand, Demands, And Motives Explained | Sixth Schedule

A feeling of deception and anger is palpable on the chilly streets of Ladakh’s capital, Leh, where climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for two weeks now. But why is Sonam on a fast unto death protest, let's take a look