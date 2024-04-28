Abhinav Shukla takes a dig at Raghav Juyal for 'angry' reel asking tourists to not pollute Dehradun: 'He expects...'

Abhinav Shukla slammed Raghav Juyal for sharing 'angry reel' for the tourists who pollute Dehradun, on Instagram.

Raghav Juyal recently took to Instagram and shared an 'angry' video in which he shared a message for the tourists who pollute Dehradun. The video went viral and many stars praised him

However, Abhinav Shukla criticised the video and indirectly called it a publicity stunt. It all started when Raghav shared a video on Saturday from his trip to Dehradun, where he was seen highlighting a plastic bottle in his hand and criticised tourists for littering the spot with plastic waste and other garbage.

In the video, Raghav can be heard saying, "aapko swag se swagat karna hai na toh apne ghar pe kijiye, yaha pe aa ke mat kijiye. Sharing the video, he said, "broken beer bottles, plastic bottles, we need pollution police in Dehradun now it’s enough."

After the video went viral, Abhinav Shukla commented, "He explores hidden places with his Outdoor Adventure Organisers (commercial) friends/ partners.. then makes a fancy REEL ..revealing pristine locations to public then he expects that public won't come with those Outdoor Adventure Organisers. Once 3-4 companies get a whiff the place gets polluted which is inevitable (lack of self discipline of public). Once place gets polluted he gets to make another REEL angry and livid so that the public can appreciate his concern! Its all about a REEL."

Abhinav's comment sparked debate and attracted netizens' reactions, some others defended Raghav, noting his efforts to raise awareness through social media. This isn't the first instance of Abhinav calling out celebrities for environmental concerns. In 2023, he criticized Vidyut Jammwal for setting fire near to a tree while camping in the forest.