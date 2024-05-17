Twitter is now X.com officially, Elon Musk tweets

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop caused Govinda to leave Bollywood, director quit films, makers suffered huge loss, film earned only...

IPL 2024 playoff scenarios explained after SRH vs GT washout, three teams battle for last spot

Man who disappeared 26 years ago found in neighbour`s cellar, just 100 metres from home

'Retiring as a legend': FIFA pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, world's third highest active goal scorer

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Retiring as a legend': FIFA pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, world's third highest active goal scorer

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

Bowlers with most wickets for each team in IPL

8 signs that you are dehydrated

8 healthy wheat alternative to control blood sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

This flop caused Govinda to leave Bollywood, director quit films, makers suffered huge loss, film earned only...

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

HomeTechnology

Technology

Twitter is now X.com officially, Elon Musk tweets

The social media platform X(formerly known as Twitter) has officially changed its website URL from Twitter.com to X.com.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 17, 2024, 03:53 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a major update, Elon Musk-owned X (formerly known as Twitter) has officially changed its website URL from Twitter.com to 'X.com'. 

This move comes almost after a year when tech Billionaire Elon Musk renamed the social media platform from Twitter to X. Furthermore, he also replaced the blue bird logo with the current design of ‘X’.

Elon Musk also took on his X account and informed users about the latest update. “All core systems are now on http://X.com,” Musk tweeted.

"We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same. For more details, see our Privacy Policy: https://x.com/en/privacy," the company said in a notice on its website.

In October 2022, Musk acquired Twitter in a massive $44-billion deal.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who first worked at TCS, then left SBI job, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Viral video: Influencer dressed as 'Manjulika' dances on crowded road, internet reacts

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, got married at peak of career, was left heartbroken, quit acting due to..

Meet star kid, who lived in 1 BHK apartment, never had toys in childhood; is now worth Rs 550 crore, owns...

China and Russia reaffirm their ‘no limit’ partnership as Moscow presses its offensive in Ukraine

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement