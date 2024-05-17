Twitter is now X.com officially, Elon Musk tweets

The social media platform X(formerly known as Twitter) has officially changed its website URL from Twitter.com to X.com.

This move comes almost after a year when tech Billionaire Elon Musk renamed the social media platform from Twitter to X. Furthermore, he also replaced the blue bird logo with the current design of ‘X’.

Elon Musk also took on his X account and informed users about the latest update. “All core systems are now on http://X.com,” Musk tweeted.

All core systems are now on https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy pic.twitter.com/cwWu3h2vzr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2024

"We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same. For more details, see our Privacy Policy: https://x.com/en/privacy," the company said in a notice on its website.

In October 2022, Musk acquired Twitter in a massive $44-billion deal.

