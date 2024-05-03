Search icon
Goldy Brar Alive: Gangster Goldy Brar Is Alive, Know Truth | US | Sidhu Moosewala | Lawrence Bishnoi

Goldy Brar Murder News: Recently a breaking news had come out that gangster Goldi Brar, who took responsibility for the murder of famous Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala, has been arrested in America. ) has been allegedly shot dead. But today American agencies have termed this news as a lie and have said that Goldy Brar is alive. How true is this, who is Goldy Brar (Who is Goldy Brar), watch the full video to know everything-

