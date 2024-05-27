Twitter
Delhi traffic advisory issued for today: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, police said.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 27, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Delhi traffic advisory issued for today: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday (May 27) in view of a programme at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan. Due to this, a large gathering is expected which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads of Bharat Mandapam. Hence, police have issued a traffic advisory. Check the advisory below:

Traffic restrictions and diversions

  • No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.
  • General entry for the public is not allowed.
  • Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.
  • Towed vehicles would be parked in the Traffic Pit In front of Bhairo Mandir, Bhairon Marg.

Routes to avoid:

  • Bhairon Marg Purana Quila Road
  • Shershah Road
  • Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road
  • C-Hexagon, India Gate

Diversion points: 

  • Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing Crossing
  • Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing
  • Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing
  • Q-Point
  • Roundabout Mansingh Road Roundabout Jaswant Singh Road
  • K.G Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing
  • Roundabout Mandi House

 

 

