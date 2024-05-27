Delhi traffic advisory issued for today: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday (May 27) in view of a programme at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan. Due to this, a large gathering is expected which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads of Bharat Mandapam. Hence, police have issued a traffic advisory. Check the advisory below:

Traffic restrictions and diversions

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

General entry for the public is not allowed.

Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.

Towed vehicles would be parked in the Traffic Pit In front of Bhairo Mandir, Bhairon Marg.

Routes to avoid:

Bhairon Marg Purana Quila Road

Shershah Road

Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road

C-Hexagon, India Gate

Diversion points:

Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing Crossing

Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing

Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing

Q-Point

Roundabout Mansingh Road Roundabout Jaswant Singh Road

K.G Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing

Roundabout Mandi House