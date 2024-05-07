Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on if she is leaving Bollywood after Lok Sabha elections: 'Many of my films...'

Meet superstar who stole cars at age 13, was arrested, had no money, got first big role at 45, now worth Rs 130 crore

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet superstar who stole cars at age 13, was arrested, had no money, got first big role at 45, now worth Rs 130 crore

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

Animals that can walk on two legs

Breathtaking images of Saturn rings shared by NASA

First Hindu king to wed Mughal princess

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Akshay Kumar’s biggest hit was rejected by many Bollywood heroes, praised by Bill Gates; based on true story, earned...

Meet superstar who stole cars at age 13, was arrested, had no money, got first big role at 45, now worth Rs 130 crore

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet superstar who stole cars at age 13, was arrested, had no money, got first big role at 45, now worth Rs 130 crore

This superstar grew up poor and took to stealing cars at the age of 13, was arrested and left broke, before finally getting his break at 45

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 07, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

article-main
The actor who stole cars as a teenager and is now a star
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Unlike his fellow wrestler-turned-actors Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and John Cena, Dave Bautista has not had a typical career, both in wrestling and the film industry. He was a late bloomer, entering the wrestling ring in his 30s, and becoming a movie star only in his mid-40s. But that was largely due to Bautista’s difficult life growing up.

Dave Bautista’s difficult childhood, which turned him into a thief at 13

Bautista was born in 1969 in Washington DC to a hairdresser. His mother is of Greek descent and father comes from Filippino immigrants. Bautista said that he grew up in poverty, which turned him towards violent crime. At 13, he began stealing cars, and said that he often observed murders and discovered dead bodies around his house. Bautista left his family at age 17 and began to fend for himself. After his teens, he worked as a nightclub bouncer but had to leave that when a fight left one person unconscious and he was arrested.

Bautista’s wrestling career and start in Hollywood

In the late-90s, Bautista began a career in bodybuilding but did not make money. At the age of 30, he said he had a breakdown because he had to borrow money from friends to buy Christmas presents for his children. He then began working as professional wrestler, making his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2002. Over the next eight years, Bautista (who wrestled under the ring name Batista) became a six-time world champion and one of the biggest stars in wrestling, alongside rivals John Cena and Randy Orton. During this time, he made his first appearances in films and TV with shows like Smallville (2009) and films such as Wrong Side of Town (2010).

Bautista’s big break at the age of 45

But it wasn’t until he was 45 that Dave Bautista was able to be a movie star. In 2014, he starred as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Guardians of the Galaxy, reprising his role in two sequels as well as two Avengers films. He also played the villain Mr Hinx in the James Bond film Spectre (2015). Bautista was praised for his supporting role in Blade Runner 2049. In 2021, he played his first lead role in a big film – Zak Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which was followed by important roles in Glass Onion, Dune, and Knock at the Cabin. As per reports, Bautista is currently worth $16 million (Rs 130 crore).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Manahel al-Otaibi, Saudi women's rights activist jailed for 11 years over clothing choices?

Musk wants billionaire Warren Buffett to invest in Tesla

Vivek Agnihotri slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi after Pakistani doctor criticises it: 'Bollywood has this...'

The Broken News 2 review: Jaideep Ahlawat-Sonali Bendre elevate smart satire on TV news filled with real-life references

Mumbai paps spill the beans on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kausal's dating phase, reveal B-town couples ask them to delete photos

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement