Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

Meet actress who asked husband to marry someone else, was sexually abused by father, once Aamir's heroine, is now...

Meet woman who ran away from home at 15, slept on railway station, built Rs 104 crore company, she is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 declared: Ridhima Sharma tops Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result, direct link here

Stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

7 most fashionable countries

9 times Bollywood celebs made fun of other actors publicly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actress who doubled her fees after bold scenes in hit, is new 'national crush'; not Disha, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri

Meet actress who asked husband to marry someone else, was sexually abused by father, once Aamir's heroine, is now...

Salman Khan house firing case: Fifth suspect arrested from Rajasthan, has ties to...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

Tara and Nikil Viswanathan, two siblings who have attained great success via their hard work, perseverance, and dedication.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 07, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tara and Nikil Viswanathan, two siblings who have attained great success via their hard work, perseverance, and dedication, are among the rare siblings who can both demonstrate their success independently and who recognise the lessons their parents instilled in them, inspiring them to take calculated risks and perseverance. Despite having experienced a number of setbacks in the past, these two siblings have built multimillion dollar businesses entirely on their own. Many people find inspiration in their story, and they credit their parents' values for their success.

Nikil founded several businesses after working for well-known companies like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft. Tara and Nikil are both Stanford University graduates, and their companies process over billion-dollar transactions annually. He rose to fame with his social app Down To Lunch, while Tara gained experience working for a number of businesses before starting her own business, Rupa Health. Rupa Health is revolutionising the healthcare industry, and reports place its current valuation at approximately Rs 9,900 crore ($120 million).

Nikil's company, Alchemy, is referred to as the "Microsoft of Blockchain" and has a total valuation exceeding Rs 84,787 crore ($10.2 billion). As a result, Nikil is one of the richest individuals in the world, with a net worth of Rs 14,960 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bernard Hill, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings actor, passes away at 79

Centre favours enhanced security, CCTVs in schools to tackle hoax bomb threats

Meet girl, an Indian genius, who built Rs 100 crore startup at age 16, her business is…

Meet IIT graduates, who built Rs 6000 crore company, received Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp, GIC, their salary is…

ICSE, ISC results 2024 out today: Check Date, time and where to check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement