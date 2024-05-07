Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

Tara and Nikil Viswanathan, two siblings who have attained great success via their hard work, perseverance, and dedication, are among the rare siblings who can both demonstrate their success independently and who recognise the lessons their parents instilled in them, inspiring them to take calculated risks and perseverance. Despite having experienced a number of setbacks in the past, these two siblings have built multimillion dollar businesses entirely on their own. Many people find inspiration in their story, and they credit their parents' values for their success.

Nikil founded several businesses after working for well-known companies like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft. Tara and Nikil are both Stanford University graduates, and their companies process over billion-dollar transactions annually. He rose to fame with his social app Down To Lunch, while Tara gained experience working for a number of businesses before starting her own business, Rupa Health. Rupa Health is revolutionising the healthcare industry, and reports place its current valuation at approximately Rs 9,900 crore ($120 million).

Nikil's company, Alchemy, is referred to as the "Microsoft of Blockchain" and has a total valuation exceeding Rs 84,787 crore ($10.2 billion). As a result, Nikil is one of the richest individuals in the world, with a net worth of Rs 14,960 crore.