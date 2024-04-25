Twitter
KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 42 to be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 09:08 PM IST

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against the Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Currently, KKR are positioned at number two on the points table, having secured victory in five out of their seven matches. However, they have only managed to win two out of their last five matches.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have won just two out of their eight matches and are languishing at number nine on the points table. PBKS have suffered defeat in four out of their last five matches, making their upcoming clash against KKR crucial for their campaign.

In their 32 encounters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, Kolkata and Punjab have a history of intense battles. Shah Rukh Khan's KKR have emerged victorious in 21 matches, while Preity Zinta's PBKS have managed to win 11. Kolkata's highest total against PBKS stands at 245, whereas Punjab's highest total against KKR is 214. As the two teams gear up to face each other once again, fans can expect a thrilling contest at the Eden Gardens.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated KKR vs PBKS match is set to take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between KKR and PBKS live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website. 

Pitch report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is conducive to batting due to its flat surface, providing consistent bounce for the bowlers. Fast bowlers may find some assistance from the early bounce, while spinners are likely to become more effective as the game progresses, capitalizing on the turn and bounce of the pitch.

Weather report

Kolkata is currently experiencing an intense heat wave, with an Orange Alert in effect for the city. The evening temperature is expected to reach around 29 degrees Celsius, but it will feel more like 35 degrees due to high humidity levels of around 78 percent.

Predicted playing XIs

KKR: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

PBKS: Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Also read| KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

