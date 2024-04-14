Twitter
DNA Explainer: What is India's stand amid Iran-Israel conflict?

DNA Explainer: What is India's stand amid Iran-Israel conflict?

DNA Explainer: What is India's stand amid Iran-Israel conflict?

DNA Explainer: What is India's stand amid Iran-Israel conflict?

DNA Explainer: What is India's stand amid Iran-Israel conflict?

Explainer

DNA Explainer: What is India's stand amid Iran-Israel conflict?

The Iranian attack was a response to a suspected Israeli strike on April 1 on an Iranian consular building in Syria's Damascus, which resulted in casualties, including a senior general.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 08:09 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: Reuters
Iran's recent drone and missile attack on Israel has heightened tensions between the two nations, bringing their long standing shadow war into the open. Over the years, Iran and Israel have indirectly confronted each other through proxies in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

The Iranian attack was a response to a suspected Israeli strike on April 1 on an Iranian consular building in Syria's Damascus, which resulted in casualties, including a senior general. 

What was India’s response?

India, in response, has expressed serious concerns about the escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, fearing it could jeopardise peace and security in the West Asia region. 

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement urging immediate de-escalation, restraint, and a return to diplomacy. India has been closely monitoring the situation and is in contact with its embassies in the region to ensure the safety of the Indian community residing there.

The recent conflict escalation has led to India issuing a travel advisory on April 12, advising against travel to Iran and Israel until further notice due to the volatile situation in the region.

What is India’s stand in this conflict?

India finds itself in a delicate position due to its strategic ties with both Iran and Israel. While India has a deep defence and security partnership with Israel, it also maintains strategic relations with Iran, a major supplier of crude oil. 

The conflict poses significant risks for India, including threats to the safety of its citizens residing in West Asia, impacts on energy security, and potential disruption to regional peace efforts.

India's call for immediate de-escalation and a return to diplomacy underscores its commitment to protecting its national interests amidst escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

