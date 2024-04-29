'Pen drive, blackmail and...': BJP leader shared shocking details about Prajwal Revanna videos months ago

This revelation comes amidst controversy surrounding Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, after explicit videos purportedly showing him went viral just before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 26

In a recent development in Karnataka, a BJP leader claims to have written to the state's party president in December 2023 about receiving a pen drive containing nearly 3,000 videos of women, some of whom were government officials, engaging in sexual activities. The leader alleged that Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna used these videos to blackmail the women into continuing such acts, reported India Today.

In a letter dated December 8, 2023, Devaraje Gowda, a BJP candidate in the 2023 Assembly elections, raised serious allegations against several members of the HD Deve Gowda family, including Prajwal Revanna.

The videos, allegedly used for blackmail, were also said to have been shared with national leaders of the Congress party.

Following these allegations, JD(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur urged party chief HD Deve Gowda to expel Prajwal Revanna from the party, citing embarrassment caused by the scandal.

A 47-year-old woman who worked as a house help at Prajwal Revanna's home accused both him and his father, MLA HD Revanna, of sexual harassment. The police have registered a case based on her complaint, which includes sections related to sexual harassment and assault.

The scandal has escalated further with Prajwal Revanna reportedly leaving for Frankfurt from Bengaluru. The allegations and accusations have stirred significant controversy in Karnataka's political landscape.